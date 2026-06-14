Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup: Jurgen Klopp mentions an aspect of the tournament he hates

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 01:00 - 14 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Legendary German tactician Jurgen Klopp laid out a specific grievance from the ongoing World Cup.
Advertisement

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp brutally criticised the 2026 FIFA World Cup hydration breaks, branding the tournament's newly implemented cooling stoppages as a blatant commercial money grab. 

Advertisement

What Klopp said 

Speaking out during the tournament's opening weekend, the legendary German tactician criticised football executives for deliberately disrupting the natural flow of the game under the guise of player welfare.

"Football is being held hostage by executives ensconced in air-conditioned offices," Klopp stated. [Hydration breaks were presented] as a shield for player well-being, a noble sword against the heat. [But they are] nothing more than a gilded cage built for sponsors.... 

Advertisement

Football used to be the main event, but now it risks becoming the background music for an advertising spectacle."  

Commercialising the North American heat

While FIFA originally introduced the three-minute hydration breaks to grant players an essential opportunity to safely consume fluids and regulate their core temperatures amidst the sweltering summer heat and intense humidity currently blanketing the North American host cities, the execution has sparked controversy. 

Broadcasters, particularly major television networks operating in the United States, have capitalised on these mandated pauses, routinely using the intervals, which typically occur around the 30th and 75th minutes of matches, as lucrative, predetermined television advertising slots.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: France receive major boost ahead of Senegal clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: France receive major boost ahead of Senegal clash
2026 FIFA World Cup: I'm worried — Ancelotti candidly admits after Brazil vs Morocco
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: I'm worried — Ancelotti candidly admits after Brazil vs Morocco
Di Maria snubs Messi, Maradona, names ex-PSG star as favourite Argentine footballer
Football
14.06.2026
Di Maria snubs Messi, Maradona, names ex-PSG star as favourite Argentine footballer
2026 FIFA World Cup: Why Morocco top Brazil in Group C despite draw
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Why Morocco top Brazil in Group C despite draw
2026 FIFA World Cup: Morocco denied opening victory as Vinicius rescues Brazil
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Morocco denied opening victory as Vinicius rescues Brazil
2026 FIFA World Cup: Jurgen Klopp mentions an aspect of the tournament he hates
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Jurgen Klopp mentions an aspect of the tournament he hates