2026 FIFA World Cup: Jurgen Klopp mentions an aspect of the tournament he hates

Legendary German tactician Jurgen Klopp laid out a specific grievance from the ongoing World Cup.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp brutally criticised the 2026 FIFA World Cup hydration breaks, branding the tournament's newly implemented cooling stoppages as a blatant commercial money grab.

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What Klopp said

Speaking out during the tournament's opening weekend, the legendary German tactician criticised football executives for deliberately disrupting the natural flow of the game under the guise of player welfare.

"Football is being held hostage by executives ensconced in air-conditioned offices," Klopp stated. [Hydration breaks were presented] as a shield for player well-being, a noble sword against the heat. [But they are] nothing more than a gilded cage built for sponsors....

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Football used to be the main event, but now it risks becoming the background music for an advertising spectacle."

Commercialising the North American heat

While FIFA originally introduced the three-minute hydration breaks to grant players an essential opportunity to safely consume fluids and regulate their core temperatures amidst the sweltering summer heat and intense humidity currently blanketing the North American host cities, the execution has sparked controversy.