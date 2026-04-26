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Egypt sweating on Salah's World Cup fitness as injury ends Liverpool career

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 08:45 - 26 April 2026
Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool amidst fears over his World Cup fitness
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Mohamed Salah will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury during Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace, dealing a major blow to both the Reds and Egypt ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The unfortunate injury setback also means the Egyptian icon has most likely played his final game for Liverpool.

Salah’s Liverpool farewell cut short by injury

According to Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan, Salah suffered a hamstring tear during Liverpool’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

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“He has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment,” Hassan told Reuters.

The injury ends Salah’s season prematurely and appears to close the curtain on his glittering Liverpool career after nine trophy-laden years at Anfield. The 33-year-old had already announced his impending departure, meaning his farewell will now come off the pitch rather than on it.

Salah leaves as Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time, having scored 12 goals and provided nine assists this season despite his campaign being cut short.

Egypt monitor fitness ahead of crucial World Cup campaign

While Hassan has expressed confidence that Salah will be fit for the World Cup, Egypt will still be anxious given the proximity of the tournament and the player’s history with pre-World Cup injuries.

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The forward is reportedly determined to return in peak condition for the competition in North America, desperate to avoid a repeat of 2018 when a shoulder injury hampered his preparations and affected Egypt’s campaign in Russia.

Egypt have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium national football team, New Zealand national football team and Iran national football team.

For Egypt, Salah’s fitness will be central to their hopes of making a deep run, meaning every step of his recovery will now be watched nervously.

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