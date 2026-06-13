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'Our relationship has always been good' – Courtois delighted by Mourinho’s Madrid comeback

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:28 - 13 June 2026
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Thibaut Courtois (Credit: Imago)
Thibaut Courtois has reacted positively to José Mourinho's return as Real Madrid manager.
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Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has welcomed the return of Jose Mourinho to the Santiago Bernabéu, expressing confidence that the veteran coach can help steer the club back to success.

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Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois | IMAGO
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois | IMAGO

Mourinho has returned to Real Madrid following a disappointing period that saw the Spanish giants finish a second straight season without securing a major trophy.

Courtois recalls Mourinho's motivational approach

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Having worked under Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea, Courtois understands the demanding standards that have defined the manager's career.

The Belgian shot-stopper reflected on one particular episode from his Chelsea days that highlighted Mourinho's unique motivational methods.

He said, "We had our occasional disagreements, of course. I remember being left out against Everton after missing two crosses in a match against Aston Villa. That was Mourinho's way of sending a message."

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Rather than becoming discouraged, Courtois used the experience as motivation.

"The following week I returned to the team against West Ham and made several important saves. That's how he worked. He always pushed players to respond."

Despite those challenging moments, Courtois insists his relationship with Mourinho has always been built on mutual respect and honesty.

"Mourinho is very direct, and I am the same way. We've always had a very good relationship," he added.

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