'Not even for €500m' – Bayern Munich boss warns Real Madrid off Nigerian-born star

Real Madrid have been warned off Bayern Munich's Nigerian-born star

Bayern Munich's decision-makers have issued an ironclad warning to Real Madrid and European football's wealthiest suitors regarding the future of their talismanic winger, Michael Olise.

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Following a truly exceptional campaign in Germany, the club's board has made it clear that the player is completely untouchable in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Unprecedented Numbers Spark Continental Interest

The 24-year-old winger, born in London to a Nigerian father and previously eligible to play for the Super Eagles before committing his international future to France, has put up some of the most dominant statistical numbers in world football.

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At the club level, Olise enjoyed an extraordinary individual season under the bright lights of the Allianz Arena, registering an astonishing 22 goals and 31 assists across 52 matches in all competitions.

His explosive form has carried directly onto the international stage with Les Bleus. Following a sensational hat-trick during France's commanding 3-0 friendly win over Scotland in Lille on Monday night,

Olise has officially reached a mind-blowing 60 direct goal contributions for club and country over the course of the campaign.

Closing the Door on Real Madrid and PSG

His world-class form has naturally caught the attention of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, while Paris Saint-Germain have also closely monitored his progress.

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However, top figures within the Bundesliga giants' hierarchy have confided to French outlet L’Équipe that trying to lure the former Crystal Palace playmaker away from Germany is entirely impossible.

The club's firm stance was first outlined by an executive who noted that even a massive bid of €200 million would be instantly rejected. Shortly after, a senior member of Bayern Munich’s administrative council went a step further to end all speculation. “There is no price for Olise. Even for €500m, he won’t leave,” the board member stated firmly.