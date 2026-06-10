Real Madrid's representative confirm €150M bid was for Bayern star Michael Olise

Fresh reports have validated that Michael Olise of Bayern Munich was the intended target of Real Madrid’s widely discussed €150 million bid for a "superstar on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo".

Olise, who is under contract with the Bavarian giants until 2029, is considered a cornerstone of the team and not for sale.

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His exceptional form over the last two seasons has solidified his status as a top player for Bayern.

He tallied 53 goal contributions (22 goals, 31 assists) in 52 competitive matches, leading Bayern to a domestic double.

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Real Madrid wants Olise

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the significant bid promised by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was indeed for the dynamic Bayern attacker.

"I can say with absolute certainty that Florentino Pérez intended to pursue Michael Olise, and representatives of Real Madrid have confirmed this," Romano revealed on his YouTube channel.

However, the potential transfer was swiftly shut down by Bayern Munich. The German club's president, Herbert Hainer, categorically rejected any approach, preventing the newly re-elected Pérez from submitting a formal bid and escalating his pursuit.

"FC Bayern have completely shut the door, both behind closed doors and in public, and did not want to enter into any negotiations," Romano added.

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Olise celebrate the win against Real Madrid

Following this firm rejection, Real Madrid shifted their focus to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.

Madrid's attempts to sign Julián Álvarez were also met with resistance. On Tuesday, Real announced they had submitted a €150 million offer for the Argentine forward, but their city rivals, Atlético, promptly turned it down.

The Colchoneros pointed to the 26-year-old's prohibitive €500 million release clause. Under Spanish regulations, all player contracts must include a buyout clause, which clubs often set at astronomical figures to deter unwanted advances.

While Real Madrid may consider returning with an improved offer, they face competition from arch-rivals Barcelona, who are also monitoring the situation.

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