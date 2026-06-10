Advertisement

Real Madrid's representative confirm €150M bid was for Bayern star Michael Olise

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:16 - 10 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Madrid's representative confirm €150M bid was for Olise
Fresh reports have validated that Michael Olise of Bayern Munich was the intended target of Real Madrid’s widely discussed €150 million bid for a "superstar on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo".
Advertisement

Olise, who is under contract with the Bavarian giants until 2029, is considered a cornerstone of the team and not for sale. 

Advertisement

His exceptional form over the last two seasons has solidified his status as a top player for Bayern.

He tallied 53 goal contributions (22 goals, 31 assists) in 52 competitive matches, leading Bayern to a domestic double.

Advertisement

Real Madrid wants Olise

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the significant bid promised by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was indeed for the dynamic Bayern attacker.

"I can say with absolute certainty that Florentino Pérez intended to pursue Michael Olise, and representatives of Real Madrid have confirmed this," Romano revealed on his YouTube channel.

However, the potential transfer was swiftly shut down by Bayern Munich. The German club's president, Herbert Hainer, categorically rejected any approach, preventing the newly re-elected Pérez from submitting a formal bid and escalating his pursuit.

"FC Bayern have completely shut the door, both behind closed doors and in public, and did not want to enter into any negotiations," Romano added. 

Advertisement
Olise celebrate the win against Real Madrid
Olise celebrate the win against Real Madrid

Following this firm rejection, Real Madrid shifted their focus to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.

Madrid's attempts to sign Julián Álvarez were also met with resistance. On Tuesday, Real announced they had submitted a €150 million offer for the Argentine forward, but their city rivals, Atlético, promptly turned it down.

The Colchoneros pointed to the 26-year-old's prohibitive €500 million release clause. Under Spanish regulations, all player contracts must include a buyout clause, which clubs often set at astronomical figures to deter unwanted advances.

While Real Madrid may consider returning with an improved offer, they face competition from arch-rivals Barcelona, who are also monitoring the situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Michael Olise Bayern Munich Real Madrid Champions League
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Thank you! — Manchester United say goodbye to Sancho, 2 others
Football
10.06.2026
Thank you! — Manchester United say goodbye to Sancho, 2 others
Almeida backs Ronaldo to "make a difference" at World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
‘The age isn't a problem’ - Almeida backs Ronaldo to "make a difference" at 2026 World Cup
Madrid's representative confirm €150M bid was for Olise
Football
10.06.2026
Real Madrid's representative confirm €150M bid was for Bayern star Michael Olise
Tuchel worried about Saka’s Injury
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
‘Not on his 100 per cent’ - Tuchel worried about Saka’s Injury ahead of England's World Cup opener
Goodbye — Barcelona send Rashford back to Manchester United
Football
10.06.2026
Goodbye — Barcelona send Rashford back to Manchester United
Keane and Fernandes settle differences
Premier League
10.06.2026
‘I called him’ - Keane and Fernandes settle differences after "lie" accusation