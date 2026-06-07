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Bayern president warns Florentino Perez about Michael Olise

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 00:11 - 08 June 2026
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Michael Olise || imago
Michael Olise || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Real Madrid's interest in Michael -Olise has sparked a reaction from the Bayern Munich hierarchy.
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Bayern Munich club president Herbert Hainer has sent a strong warning to Real Madrid’s Florentino Pérez, instructing him to avoid launching a transfer bid for winger Michael Olise

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What Hainee said 

Speaking at a fan club meeting on Sunday, June 7, the 71-year-old German executive shut down  intensifying Spanish media speculation linking the French international to the Santiago Bernabéu.

"If Florentino Pérez wants to send us a bid for Olise – which has not happened so far – he can save himself from the trouble,” Hainer stated during the event. 

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Reaffirming the Bundesliga heavyweights' refusal to be bullied by rival European teams in the transfer market, the president firmly declared, "Michael Olise is a player of FC Bayern with a long-term contract. We are NOT a selling club."  

Michael Olise celebrating Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title.
Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

Pérez’s presidential pledge 

The combative remarks from the Allianz Arena hierarchy came before Pérez officially won the June 2026 Real Madrid presidential election, extending his boardroom tenure until 2030. 

During the campaign trail, Perez promised club members that he would launch an astronomical €150 million transfer bid for a marquee superstar within a week of securing his victory

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While Pérez intentionally withheld the specific name of his target and even explicitly denied the rumour when pressed by reporters, subsequent widespread media outlets inside Spain unanimously reported that Olise was the target. However, with the 24-year-old winger currently focused on international duty as he finalises preparations with France for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 

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