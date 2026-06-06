Real Madrid lineup record €150 Million bid for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise

Real Madrid are said to be lining up an audacious club-record €150 million offer for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

The potential transfer is unfolding amidst a heated presidential election at the Spanish club, though Bayern Munich remain steadfast in their desire to keep their prized asset.

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Florentino Perez has reportedly signalled Real Madrid's intent to make a significant move for a player valued at over €150 million.

While the long-serving president did not name a specific player, he hinted that an approach for a world-class talent at a top Champions League rival could be made as early as next week.

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Perez eyes Olise

According to reports from The Guardian, Olise is Madrid's primary target. A successful €150 million bid would shatter the club's previous transfer record, heralding a return to the "Galactico" era of marquee signings at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This aggressive strategy follows a challenging period for Madrid, who are aiming to rebuild after two seasons without a major trophy.

Bayern star Olise || Imago

The potential transfer has become a central theme in Real Madrid's presidential election. Perez faces a challenge from Enrique Riquelme, who has pledged to sign Erling Haaland.

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Perez became "enamoured" with Olise during the Champions League quarter-final clash between Madrid and Bayern. It is anticipated that a formal bid will be submitted on Tuesday.