Real Madrid lineup record €150 Million bid for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise
The potential transfer is unfolding amidst a heated presidential election at the Spanish club, though Bayern Munich remain steadfast in their desire to keep their prized asset.
Florentino Perez has reportedly signalled Real Madrid's intent to make a significant move for a player valued at over €150 million.
While the long-serving president did not name a specific player, he hinted that an approach for a world-class talent at a top Champions League rival could be made as early as next week.
Perez eyes Olise
According to reports from The Guardian, Olise is Madrid's primary target. A successful €150 million bid would shatter the club's previous transfer record, heralding a return to the "Galactico" era of marquee signings at the Santiago Bernabeu.
This aggressive strategy follows a challenging period for Madrid, who are aiming to rebuild after two seasons without a major trophy.
The potential transfer has become a central theme in Real Madrid's presidential election. Perez faces a challenge from Enrique Riquelme, who has pledged to sign Erling Haaland.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Perez became "enamoured" with Olise during the Champions League quarter-final clash between Madrid and Bayern. It is anticipated that a formal bid will be submitted on Tuesday.
Despite the speculation, Bayern Munich's position appears unwavering. Honorary president Uli Hoeness has allegedly labelled Olise as "unsellable," highlighting the German champions' resolve to retain the winger regardless of the massive sums being discussed.