‘It's not Haaland or Kane – Florentino Perez promises fans largest transfer fee Madrid has ever paid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted at the imminent arrival of a major €150 million signing next week.

The president's comments are set against a backdrop of internal political tension at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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The long-serving president sought to project an image of financial strength, countering claims from his rival, Enrique Riquelme, who has pledged to sign Haaland if elected.

With the presidential campaign heating up, all eyes will now be on next week's announcement.

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Perez promises a marquee signing

Speaking on the television show Horizonte, Perez addressed the club's transfer plans amid a heated presidential race.

Florentino Perez || Imago

Perez was clear that neither of the highly touted forwards was on the club's immediate radar. "It's not Erling Haaland or Harry Kane," he stated, before teasing a blockbuster move.

"On Tuesday, I'm going to make a significant offer to a top Champions League team for a great player. It would be the largest transfer fee Real Madrid has ever paid. At least 150 million."

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Harry Kane || Image credit: Imago

While he did not name the primary target, Perez mentioned other potential transfers, saying, "I can tell you about three signings: [Jose] Mourinho, [Ibrahima] Konate, and [Denzel] Dumfries. But there will be more."

Perez has been openly critical of Riquelme, accusing him and his supporters of attempting to destabilise the club.

Haaland scores for Man City || Imago

"The criticism doesn't hurt me. What hurts me is that these people want to influence Real Madrid," Perez explained.

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"I've been noticing a kind of conspiracy in the media to destabilise the club. I wanted to nip it in the bud. That's why I decided to call elections."