Advertisement

‘It's not Haaland or Kane – Florentino Perez promises fans largest transfer fee Madrid has ever paid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:43 - 05 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Florentino Perez promises fans
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted at the imminent arrival of a major €150 million signing next week.
Advertisement

The president's comments are set against a backdrop of internal political tension at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Advertisement

The long-serving president sought to project an image of financial strength, countering claims from his rival, Enrique Riquelme, who has pledged to sign Haaland if elected.

With the presidential campaign heating up, all eyes will now be on next week's announcement.

Advertisement

Perez promises a marquee signing

Speaking on the television show Horizonte, Perez addressed the club's transfer plans amid a heated presidential race. 

Florentino Perez || Imago
Florentino Perez || Imago

Perez was clear that neither of the highly touted forwards was on the club's immediate radar. "It's not Erling Haaland or Harry Kane," he stated, before teasing a blockbuster move. 

"On Tuesday, I'm going to make a significant offer to a top Champions League team for a great player. It would be the largest transfer fee Real Madrid has ever paid. At least 150 million."

Advertisement
Harry Kane || Image credit: Imago
Harry Kane || Image credit: Imago

While he did not name the primary target, Perez mentioned other potential transfers, saying, "I can tell you about three signings: [Jose] Mourinho, [Ibrahima] Konate, and [Denzel] Dumfries. But there will be more."

Perez has been openly critical of Riquelme, accusing him and his supporters of attempting to destabilise the club.

Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Haaland scores for Man City || Imago

"The criticism doesn't hurt me. What hurts me is that these people want to influence Real Madrid," Perez explained. 

Advertisement

"I've been noticing a kind of conspiracy in the media to destabilise the club. I wanted to nip it in the bud. That's why I decided to call elections."

A marquee signing of the magnitude Perez described could significantly bolster his position and reaffirm his leadership as he seeks to secure another term at the helm of the Spanish giants.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Erling Haaland Real Madrid Harry Kane
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Oshoala, Payne strike power Super Falcons to 2-1 win over Senegal
Super Falcons
05.06.2026
Oshoala, Payne strike power Super Falcons to 2-1 win over Senegal
"I'm very happy" - Inés García, 21, defends relationship with 18-year-old Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup
Lifestyle
05.06.2026
Inés García, 21, defends relationship with 18-year-old Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup debut
‘You must be stup!d’ — Davido’s FIFA World Cup anthem verse sparks wild reactions on social media
Sports Gist
05.06.2026
‘You must be stup!d’ — Davido’s FIFA World Cup anthem verse sparks wild reactions on social media
Victor Osimhen|| imago
Football
05.06.2026
Victor Osimhen: If he avoids injuries — Insider reveals Barcelona's condition to sign Super Eagles ace
Ndidi sends warning to Ronaldo's Portugal ahead of clash in Lisbon
Football
05.06.2026
Ndidi sends warning to Ronaldo's Portugal ahead of clash in Lisbon
Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or (Credit: Imago)
Football
05.06.2026
‘He’s a Beast’ – Rodri predicts Ballon d’Or winner