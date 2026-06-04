Kvaratskhelia or Dembele? Fans speculate about Florentino Perez’ promised €150m Galactico signing

Real Madrid chieftain Florentino Perez' promise of a superstar signing has sent fans into a frenzy

The Real Madrid presidential race has taken a dramatic turn as incumbent president Florentino Pérez unveiled a historic financial plan to secure an undisputed marquee signing for the Merengues.

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In a calculated move designed to completely overshadow his rivals ahead of the upcoming election, Pérez announced that a record-breaking transfer bid is officially imminent.

Staggering Scale of a Mystery Bid

Directly addressing the club's members, the veteran president revealed the staggering scale of the looming offer, promising to shatter Real Madrid's all-time transfer record next week.

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"On Tuesday we will make an offer of more than 150 million euros for a player who plays in the Champions League. It will be the most expensive signing in the history of Real Madrid," Pérez declared boldly.

While speculation immediately turned toward long-term targets like Erling Haaland or French winger Michael Olise, Pérez quickly ruled out those specific names to keep the footballing world guessing.

Dropping a definitive tactical clue regarding the profile of the mystery superstar, he clarified: "The signing isn't Olise, nor Haaland. It will be another who plays from midfield upwards. I signed Cristiano, Zidane and Figo. This player is in that category for his position."

Fans Put Together Clues for the Ultimate Prize

When questioned by media outlet Horizonte that a €150 million superstar attacker might be redundant given the presence of Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior, Pérez delivered a classic, ruthless response: “Well, in Madrid, YOU ALWAYS NEED MORE.”

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With the Premier League officially ruled out after Pérez excluded targets like Jérémy Doku or Harry Kane, Madridistas have actively narrowed down the shortlist to elite Champions League clubs on the continent.

Massive speculation has centred on Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded roster following their successful UEFA Champions League title defence against Arsenal, with fans heavily floating the names of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, and João Neves.

Other heavy-hitting honourable mentions dominating social media debates include Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, ex-Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé, and current Barcelona target Julián Álvarez.