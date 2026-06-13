Report: Mourinho planning to make Osimhen Real Madrid's first marquee signing

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is reportedly a target for new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho

Newly appointed Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has reportedly targeted Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen to be the centrepiece of his upcoming rebuilding project in Spain.

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The spectacular transfer development could see the prolific forward leave Turkish giants Galatasaray just as Mourinho takes the reins at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The €150 Million Election Connection

The blockbuster rumour was brought to light by prominent football commentator Ertem Şener, who revealed a distinct connection between Madrid's internal politics and the striker's market value.

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During the recent Real Madrid presidential election campaign, incumbent Florentino Pérez caused a massive stir by insinuating that he had already agreed to a massive €150 million deal with a mystery player.

According to Şener, that secret target is highly suspected to be Osimhen, matching the exact evaluation figure Galatasaray demands to let their star asset depart.

"I think there's a possibility Osimhen might leave Galatasaray. I heard Mourinho wants Osimhen at Real Madrid," Şener explicitly revealed. Addressing the Turkish fan base, he added: "Florentino Pérez sent 150 million euros and said, 'I'm buying Victor Osimhen,' what do you say?"

The sensational move feels incredibly realistic to insiders, especially given that Mourinho, during his previous stint coaching Fenerbahçe, openly admitted he would sign the Nigerian powerhouse in a heartbeat if he ever joined a club with the financial muscle to fund the transfer.

A Highly Coveted Golden Boot Profile

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Osimhen is currently at the absolute peak of his game following a truly standout domestic campaign in Turkey. The 27-year-old forward successfully fired Galatasaray to the Süper Lig title, contributing fifteen goals and five assists to completely dominate the league.

While heavy European heavyweights like Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been heavily credited with strong transfer interest over the past few months, the lure of joining Mourinho's new-look Madrid frontline might prove impossible to turn down.