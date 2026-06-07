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What Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’ victory means for Victor Osimhen

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:56 - 07 June 2026
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Real Madrid president Florentino Perez || Image credit: Imago
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez || Image credit: Imago
Florentino Perez' election as Real Madrid president could have serious implications for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
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The race for the Real Madrid presidency has officially concluded with a historic victory for Florentino Pérez, a result that has instantly ignited intense speculation across the European transfer market.

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Having secured a convincing triumph over challenger Enrique Riquelme in the club’s first contested election in twenty years, the 79-year-old billionaire construction magnate has been handed a fresh mandate to lead the world's richest club through 2030.

Decoding the Enigmatic €150 Million Promise

With the administrative dust finally settling in the Spanish capital, the footballing world has turned its undivided attention toward the massive sporting promises made by Pérez during his high-stakes reelection campaign.

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Most notably, the legendary president openly teased a looming, historic €150 million bid for an unnamed, world-class "Galáctico" forward currently competing for a club qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

While initial rumors heavily linked the massive financial package to Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, a growing contingency of European media outlets and tactical observers suspect that the true mystery target is actually Galatasaray's powerhouse striker, Victor Osimhen.

Constructing the Ultimate Bernabéu Strike Partnership

The strict parameters of Pérez’s transfer clues seamlessly align with the Nigerian international's current profile and staggering market valuation.

Osimhen is coming off a phenomenal individual season in Istanbul, where his clinical finishing and relentless physical presence spearheaded Galatasaray's aggressive campaign in both the Süper Lig and the Champions League.

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With incoming manager José Mourinho officially scheduled to take the reins at the Santiago Bernabéu following Pérez's victory, the idea of securing an elite, traditional centre-forward to partner alongside Kylian Mbappé is rapidly gaining momentum among the Madrid hierarchy.

While official confirmation from the club's board remains tightly under wraps, Pérez's resounding election victory means the financial capital is fully secured to turn this speculative dream partnership into reality.

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