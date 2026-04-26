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‘Let’s hope for the best’ - Slot not sure Salah will play for Liverpool again this season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:03 - 26 April 2026
Slot not sure Salah will play for Liverpool again
Arne Slot has expressed concern that Mohamed Salah may have played his final game for Liverpool after the star forward sustained a hamstring injury.
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On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, but the win came at a price.

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The 33-year-old, who is set to depart Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season, was forced off the pitch just before the 60-minute mark.

Salah will now undergo scans on his left leg to determine the extent of the damage and whether he can feature in any of the club's last four matches of the season.

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Slot speaks on Salah’s injury

Speaking after the victory, Liverpool manager Slot could not offer a definitive timeline for the Egyptian's return. 

"We don't know. That is the best answer I can give," the Liverpool manager admitted. "There might be a chance, but we simply don't know. What we do know is that the season is over in four or five weeks, so there are not a lot of games."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot || imago
Liverpool manager Arne Slot || imago

He remained hopeful, adding, "Mo has taken such good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover. Let’s hope for the best."

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Reflecting on the recurring theme of injuries this season, Slot said, "Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season. 

Mohamed Salah for Liverpool || imago
Mohamed Salah for Liverpool || imago

“It’s too early to say, but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something, but we have to wait and see how bad it is."

The Reds are still in the race to qualify for the Champions League, but will likely have to secure that spot without Salah.

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