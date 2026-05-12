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I don't like it — Flick addresses Yamal's waving of Palestinian flag

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:21 - 12 May 2026
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick reacted to Lamine Yamal's political statement during the club's trophy parade.
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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has addressed Lamine Yamal’s political statement of waving a Palestinian flag during the club’s trophy parade, defending the teenager's right to make such decisions. 

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After Barcelona's Clásico victory over Real Madrid, which helped them lift the league title, teenage sensation Yamal waved the Palestine flag to the crowd during the trophy parade in solidarity with the Middle Eastern nation.

What Flick said

While Barcelona are confirmed champions, the league season is not over. Ahead of the next game against Alaves, the German tactician was asked about Yamal’s gesture and admitted his reluctance to engage in geopolitical discussions but firmly supported his player's autonomy. 

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"This topic is something I don't usually like," stated Flick. "I spoke with him and told him, ‘If you want to do that, it's your decision; you're old enough. You are 18 years old'." 

Flick then gracefully redirected the narrative back to the club's sporting triumph, expressing how deeply moved he was by the emotional scenes during the open-top bus tour: "When I saw the crowds and the people in the streets, and the tears in their eyes, it was unbelievable... they were so happy that we won this wonderful title again, the second in a row."

Yamal’s decision to prominently hoist the Palestinian colours amidst the euphoric celebrations served as a show of solidarity against the ongoing Israeli oppression and military offensives in the region. 

As Pulse Sports reported, the bold gesture shows the 18-year-old's growing willingness to use his massive global platform to advocate for social and human justice issues. 

His actions during the trophy parade follow the courage he previously displayed when he condemned anti-Islamic chants from his own Spanish fans at the Egyptians during an international friendly match.

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