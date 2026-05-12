NFL star Travis Hunter gifts wife Leanna $500,000 Brabus G-Wagon for Mother’s Day

The 22-year-old previously surprised his older wife with a luxury G-Wagon as a wedding present.

Jacksonville Jaguars standout Travis Hunter continued his reputation for lavish gestures since his wedding to Leanna Lenee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, May 10, the 22-year-old highly rated cornerback presented his wife Leanna, 24, with a customised pink Brabus G-Wagon valued at approximately $500,000 as a Mother’s Day surprise.

Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter | Imago

Travis Hunter gifted his wife Leanna a $500,000 Brabus G-Wagon for Mother’s Day | Instagram

The two-way NFL star, who was selected in the top half of the 2025 NFL Draft after a record-breaking college career at Colorado, shared images of the extravagant gift on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sleek, fully customised Mercedes-Benz G-Class, modified by Brabus, features a striking hot-pink exterior, luxurious interior appointments, and high-performance upgrades typical of the elite tuning firm’s builds.

Travis Hunter gifted his wife Leanna a $500,000 Brabus G-Wagon for Mother’s Day | Instagram

Hunter signed a four-year rookie contract worth $46.6 million with the Jaguars, providing the financial flexibility for such high-end purchases early in his professional career.

The couple, who share a young son, have documented their relationship milestones with notable gifts. Hunter previously surprised Leanna with a luxury G-Wagon as a wedding present.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunter has emerged as one of the NFL’s most exciting young talents, known for his rare ability to excel on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback.

His Heisman Trophy-winning college season drew national attention, and expectations remain high for his transition to the professional level in Jacksonville.

A summary of Travis Hunter and Leanna's love story

The couple's relationship began while they were teenagers in Georgia, and they officially started dating in February 2022 after Hunter reached out to her on Instagram.

Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite an age gap of nearly two years, they have remained a consistent pair throughout his transition from college stardom to the NFL.

The couple became engaged in February 2024 and married on May 24, 2025, in Tennessee, shortly after Hunter was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Their personal life quickly reached a new milestone in August 2025, when they privately welcomed a son, documenting the journey for their joint YouTube channel.

Leanna Lenee | Instagram

Travis Hunter of Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout their relationship, Lenee has faced intense social media scrutiny, including viral moments at the Heisman Trophy ceremony and the NFL Draft.