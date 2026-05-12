Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips: Citizens Host Eagles In Title-Chasing Drama

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night as they seek to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

The Cityzens got back to winning ways over the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Brentford, five days after their eventful yet potentially damaging 3-3 draw at Everton.

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They have long had a game in hand against Crystal Palace, and nothing less than three points will do if City are to keep their dreams of pipping the Gunners to the title alive.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola | Imago

Currently, the 3-3 draw at Everton is proving to be a troubling result in their quest to reclaim the title, but Guardiola’s side must keep winning to take the race into the final day of the season.

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Manchester City are faced with the prospect of playing a cluster of games in quick succession, starting with the Crystal Palace clash, followed by the FA Cup final, and then a tricky visit to Bournemouth.

Should City drop points in either of their two remaining league fixtures, and Arsenal end up winning against Burnley next Monday, the title will be wrapped up.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will have little interest left in their Premier League campaign. They’re poised to finish mid-table, and Oliver Glasner’s Eagles will focus their attention on the upcoming Conference League final.

They drew 2-2 with Everton on Sunday, and it is highly unlikely their four-game winless run in the domestic league will end on Wednesday night.

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Bet Builder

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Manchester City to win 1.22 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.42 High Player prop Jeremy Doku anytime goalscorer 3.20 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Manchester City to win

The title is no longer in Man City's hands after they dropped points at Everton last week, but they did their part this weekend after defeating Brentford 3-0.

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Now, they are playing a Crystal Palace side whose priorities are firmly elsewhere after they secured a place in the Conference League final.

Oliver Glasner's side are 15th and are without a win in their last four Premier League games, with little to play for in their remaining three.

The Eagles memorably beat City in the FA Cup final and Community Shield in quick succession last summer, but have only won one of the last fourteen Premier League meetings between the two.

It could be more of the same, with the stakes very high for the hosts and not at all for the visitors. We're predicting a comfortable 3-1 win for Man City.

Over 2.5 goals

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To go with our 3-1 prediction, we're picking over 2.5 goals for the next leg of our Man City vs Crystal Palace bet builder.

This selection has landed in each of the last five games for both teams, while there have been over 2.5 goals in six of the last seven meetings between City and Palace, with the lone exception being last season's FA Cup final.

Jeremy Doku anytime goalscorer

Given his goal-scoring prowess, it’s unsurprising that there’s not much value to be found in another goal from Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is the bookies’ favourite to find the net in this one, but we’re examining other options in Manchester.

And there’s one man in particular who is ending the current season in fantastic form.

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Jeremy Doku has only scored eight goals in the current campaign, but five of them have come in his last six games. The Belgian winger has recorded highly productive performances as City attempt to overtake the Gunners at the top.

City have plenty of potential goalscorers, including Haaland, Rayan Cherki, and Omar Marmoush. This week, however, we’re backing the attacker with form on his side.

Glasner will require his defence to watch Doku closely, regardless of whether he starts the match or enters as a substitute.

Predicted Lineups

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Manchester City: (4-2-3-1)

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Crystal Palace: (3-4-2-1)

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Mateta

Team News – Manchester City

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Man City defender Abdukodir Khusanov has emerged as a doubt after missing the win over Brentford with a knock.

Nathan Ake will likely retain his place at centre-back alongside Marc Guehi if Khusanov is not fit to return.

Rodri is in the same boat as he deals with a groin injury. Josko Gvardiol is a long-term absentee.

Team News – Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner will be without Eddie Nketiah. who had his season ended prematurely by a thigh injury.

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