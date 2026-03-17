Super Eagles’ World Cup dream over as FIFA make final decision on DR Congo eligibility saga

Nigeria's hopes of sneaking into the 2026 World Cup have been dashed by FIFA's ruling on the DR Congo eligibility saga

Nigeria national football team’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered a major blow after FIFA dismissed their protest against DR Congo national football team.

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The ruling effectively confirms DR Congo as Africa’s representative in the inter-confederation play-offs, leaving the Super Eagles’ qualification dream hanging by a thread.

FIFA dismisses NFF protest over eligibility

According to journalist Collin Udoh, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has officially rejected the petition filed by the Nigeria Football Federation regarding the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo.

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Despite the setback, the NFF are not backing down and have indicated their intention to appeal the decision, with officials prepared to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary.

OFFICIAL: The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has rejected the NFF’s petition against the DRC’s use of ineligible players.

NFF are appealing the decision. Officials say they are prepared to go all the way to CAS — Obong Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) March 17, 2026

FIFA’s stance has been further reinforced by its public communications, including an interview with DR Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre, where the Leopards were clearly presented as Africa’s confirmed representatives for the play-offs.

The governing body’s earlier announcement of the official play-off lineup had already listed DR Congo, and this latest development effectively closes the door on Nigeria’s protest.

DR Congo edge closer to historic World Cup return

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With FIFA backing them, DR Congo are now just one win away from securing a place at the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

The Leopards are set to face either Jamaica national football team or New Caledonia national football team in a decisive clash scheduled for March 31 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Desabre has already expressed confidence in his team’s chances, insisting they are ready for the pressure of a winner-takes-all encounter. “We’re not afraid of anyone. We’re going to give it our all,” he said, referencing their previous performance against Nigeria.

For the Super Eagles, however, the disappointment is compounded by their own failure to capitalise on the opportunity on the pitch. Eric Chelle’s side had been handed a lifeline through the play-offs but ultimately lost to DR Congo on penalties, a result that has now proven decisive.

While the appeal process may continue, FIFA’s latest decision strongly suggests that Nigeria’s path to the 2026 World Cup has effectively come to an end.

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