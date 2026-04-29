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Joy for Super Eagles as star defender returns from injury

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:36 - 29 April 2026
The Super Eagles star is finally set to return to action after several months out injured
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Benjamin Fredrick has handed a major boost to the Super Eagles after completing his recovery from a long-term injury setback.

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The young defender is now back to full fitness and preparing to resume training with Brentford FC next week.

Fredrick returns after months on sidelines

The 20-year-old had been out of action since undergoing surgery in November, an operation that ruled him out for several months during a crucial stage of his development.

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His injury absence forced him to miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, a bitter disappointment for the highly rated centre-back, who had been pushing to establish himself in the Super Eagles setup.

Fredrick’s recovery now ends a frustrating spell on the sidelines and puts him back in contention for competitive action.

Super Eagles recall now firmly in sight for Fredrick

With Nigeria set to face Portugal and Poland in June friendlies, Fredrick is reportedly targeting a return to the Super Eagles squad.

The defender hopes strong performances upon his return for Brentford will convince the coaching staff to hand him a recall.

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Given Nigeria’s ongoing search for defensive depth and long-term options at centre-back, Fredrick’s comeback could come at the perfect time.

If he quickly regains rhythm and sharpness, the youngster may soon have the chance to resume the international progress his injury temporarily put on hold.

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