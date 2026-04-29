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'He never spoke to me' - Super Eagles legend Mikel reveals how Conte forced him out of Chelsea

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:18 - 29 April 2026
Mikel Obi talked about the emotion of returning to the Bridge and defeating Bayern Munich during a recent match between club legends- Image Credit- Chelsea website
Seven years before he was responsible for Victor Osimhen's Napoli exit, Antonio Conte forced another Super Eagles star John Obi Mikel out of Chelsea
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Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has revealed that Antonio Conte was the driving force behind his Chelsea exit, years before the same coach oversaw Victor Osimhen’s fallout at Napoli.

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Mikel says his decision to represent Nigeria at the Olympics effectively ended his career at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel says Conte forced him out of Chelsea

After spending 11 successful years with Chelsea FC and winning 11 major trophies, Mikel departed the club in January 2017 following a mutual termination.

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But according to the former midfielder, the writing was on the wall the moment Conte arrived in West London.

“Conte was the reason why I left. Once he came in, he was like ‘you’re not playing anymore’, then I left,” Mikel said on the Vibe with Five podcast.

The Nigerian admitted the arrival of N'Golo Kanté also signalled increased competition, but insisted Conte’s stance was decisive in his departure.

Olympics decision led to exile from first team

Mikel explained that tensions escalated when he and Victor Moses chose to honour Nigeria’s call-up for the 2016 Olympic Games despite Conte’s objections.

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The tournament clashed with Chelsea’s pre-season and early campaign preparations, and Conte reportedly warned Mikel that going would cost him his place. “He said if I go, my time at the club was done,” Mikel revealed.

True to that warning, Mikel said he returned to be frozen out of the first team, training alone and with the reserves for six months. “He never spoke to me and sent me to the reserve team,” he added.

Although Conte later offered him a route back after Chelsea struggled for form, Mikel declined, having already decided to move on.

The revelation draws parallels with Conte’s handling of Victor Osimhen at Napoli in 2024, further reinforcing the Italian manager’s reputation for taking a hard-line approach with players he falls out with.

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