‘They happen quite a lot’ - Chelsea manager vows to fish out culprit following leaked team lineup before PSG clash

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has pledged to uncover the source of a team leak that saw his starting eleven for the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain revealed online eight hours before kickoff.

The lineup, which confirmed Filip Jorgensen would start in goal ahead of Robert Sanchez for the last-16 first leg, was widely circulated on social media after being reported by a French journalist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision ultimately proved costly for Rosenior, as Jorgensen's error while playing out from the back gifted PSG a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rosenior speaks on leaked team lineup

When asked about the leak after the match, Rosenior admitted he was unaware of it. "I'm sure we'll get to the bottom of that if that's the case," he stated.

"These things now, they happen quite a lot. We get information about our opposition. I’m more worried about the result than the beginning of the game."

The manager also revealed that the 23-year-old Jorgensen had taken responsibility for his costly mistakes in the dressing room following the defeat.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior || imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rosenior now faces a difficult decision ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle: whether to stick with Jorgensen to avoid shattering his confidence or recall Sanchez to the starting lineup.

While Chelsea must quickly regroup for their domestic duties, PSG will enjoy a weekend of rest.

The French club successfully requested the postponement of their Ligue 1 match, allowing them extra recovery time before the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

However, with a three-goal advantage, many would argue that the additional preparation is hardly necessary.

Advertisement