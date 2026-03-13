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West Ham vs Manchester City preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
West Ham vs Manchester City betting tips
Over 3.5 goals
Both teams to score
Manchester City to score first
Manchester City to win
West Ham vs Manchester City preview
Manchester City’s 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended in dramatic fashion in the Champions League.
The Cityzens came crashing down to earth in a humbling 3-0 loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, where Los Blancos Captain Fantastic Feredico Valverde scored a first half hat trick to put the tie nigh to bed.
Guardiola has admitted that there is “not much” chance of ousting the Spanish giants in next week’s second leg at the Etihad. And with their quadruple aspirations hanging by the thinnest of threads, focus must now shift back to the Premier League and their quest to topple title rivals Arsenal at the summit.
Following a 2-2 home draw with Nottingham Forest just over a week ago, Man City have slipped seven points behind leaders Arsenal who have played a game more. The Citizens are fully aware that they can ill-afford to drop any more points and may need a favour from Arsenal’s remaining opponents if they wish to lift the Premier League trophy in May.
The Hammers, meanwhile, are in a battle of their own to avoid relegation.
A vital win over Fulham in the league last time out means West Ham will climb out of the drop zone – albeit potentially for less than 24 hours – if they avoid defeat against Man City.
West Ham vs Manchester City head-to-head
Man City will back themselves to make a swift return to winning ways on Saturday, as they are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W17 D3). Only against Fulham (a current run of 22) and Newcastle United (22, between 2006 and 2018) have they enjoyed a longer unbeaten run in their league history.
West Ham have never beaten Manchester City at the London Stadium in the Premier League in nine attempts (D2 L7) – they have only faced Brighton as often without winning there (D7 L2).
West Ham vs Manchester City team forms
West Ham Premier League form: 🟥🟩🟧🟧🟥🟩
West Ham form (all competitions): 🟧🟩🟧🟥🟩🟩
Manchester City Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧
Manchester City form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩🟥
West Ham vs Manchester City team news
West Ham attacker Crysencio Summerville, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 appearances in all competitions, is ruled out this weekend after sustaining a calf injury in the FA Cup victory over Brentford.
Oliver Scarles and Adama Traore both picked up knocks against the Bees and are minor doubts, while backup goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains in the treatment room with a lower back issue.
After missing the previous five games with a calf injury, January signing Pablo Felipe was fit to start against Brentford and he could continue in the final third against Man City, starting alongside Valentin Castellanos and Jarrod Bowen who scored twice against Brentford last time out.
As for Man City, Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) remains a long-term absence and Mateo Kovacic is closing in on a return from an ankle issue, but this weekend’s game will likely come too soon for the midfielder. Rico Lewis (ankle), meanwhile, is a doubt.
Full-backs Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri will both be hoping to force their way back into the first XI, and the same can be said for creative pair Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden, who will rival Savinho and Jeremy Doku for starts in the final third.
Omar Marmoush is another looking to earn a recall in attack, while Erling Haaland could lead the line once again – the Norwegian has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than any other opponent (11).
West Ham vs Manchester City possible starting lineup
West Ham: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos
Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland
West Ham vs Manchester City prediction
There is plenty at stake for both teams heading into this weekend’s fixture, and failure to collect maximum points could have damaging consequences.
Summerville’s absence is a blow for West Ham, but recent team performances suggest they are improving and still capable of troubling Man City’s vulnerable backline.
Nevertheless, we are backing Guardiola’s men to respond to their midweek disappointment and come out on top.
Correct score prediction: West Ham 1-3 Manchester City