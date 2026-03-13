Advertisement

Iwobi explains the big differences between England and Nigeria's national team setups

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:43 - 13 March 2026
Iwobi explains the big differences between England and Nigeria
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has opened up on the difference between camping with the Super Eagles and the England national team.
The midfielder was born in Lagos before moving to England at the age of four and represented England up to under-18 level.

However, he decided to choose his birth country, Nigeria, and represent the Super Eagles national team.

He made his senior international debut for Nigeria in October 2015 and has gone on to become a key player in the squad.

Iwobi speaks on England and Nigeria setup 

Speaking in an interview with Highperformance, as shared on Instagram, Alex Iwobi explains the big differences between the setups in the England and Nigeria national teams.

He said, “Playing for England and playing for Nigeria themselves are very different. England's a bit more strict. In Saint George's Park, or you're in a hotel. No one's allowed to come in, strict food, strict regime, that's it.

“Nigeria now, you're good, you're good. I have to watch what I say. Sometimes your flight's not booked properly. You have to book your own flight. You get there now.

“Sometimes the people at the airport are not ready to pick you up, so sometimes you have to make your own way. The hotels are OK. Sometimes the light goes out; sometimes you don't have anywhere to charge your phone.

“England, no one's allowed in the hotel. Nigeria, you people can come into your room whenever you want. My uncle and my dad said just at least try once with Nigeria, so I tried on the under-23 just to see, and then I can compare what I prefer.

Iwobi in action for Nigeria || Imago
Iwobi in action for Nigeria || Imago

“And it worked for you. It took a lot of convincing at the time, because as I said, under 23s, you have to book your own flight.

“The pitch that we were training on, there would be half grass, half AstroTurf, and maybe a bit of sand on the side. The coaches were strict in the sense that if you mess up a pass, it's not just like you're getting told off in the air; you have to do a lap around the pitch.

“It took a lot of convincing. I have no regrets. I do; I did love England. I feel like because I grew up in a Nigerian household, Nigeria's always been a part of me.”

Meanwhile, Iwobi has acknowledged the team's recent struggles but insists the squad is committed to giving "100 percent" for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season.

