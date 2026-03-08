Advertisement

‘So at some point, I have to trust the group’ - Chelsea manager reveals reason for squad rotation against Wrexham

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:01 - 08 March 2026
Chelsea manager reveals reason for squad rotation
Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has stood by his decision to heavily rotate his squad for their FA Cup fifth-round tie, despite needing extra time to overcome a resilient 10-man Wrexham.
The Blues secured their spot in the quarter-finals, a stage they have not reached since winning the competition in 2019, but were pushed all the way by the lower-league side Wrexham.

Rosenior made nine changes from the team that convincingly beat Aston Villa 4-1, and his side only found the breakthrough after Wrexham's George Dobson was sent off at the end of normal time. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro in the extra period finally sealed the victory.

The 41-year-old manager has developed a reputation for shuffling his pack, averaging five changes per game this season and consistently altering his back four. 

Rosenior speaks on squad rotation

When questioned if such frequent changes could disrupt the team's rhythm, Rosenior acknowledged the gamble. "Yeah, that's the risk that you take," he admitted.

Key players, including Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez, were rested entirely, while captain Reece James remained on the bench. Marc Cucurella and eventual goalscorer Joao Pedro were introduced as substitutes.

Rosenior justified his approach by highlighting the need to manage his squad through a demanding schedule, which includes a Champions League clash with Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

"We are going into a period of games where, for example, Romeo Lavia can be really important because he has to play minutes. We have to get him up to speed," the manager explained. "Dario Essugo, we have to give him time on the pitch."

Rosenior, Chelsea manager || Imago
Rosenior, Chelsea manager || Imago

The match marked a significant milestone for Lavia, who made his first start in over four months after a long injury layoff. 

"[Lavia] is a top player, but you can't expect perfection from a player who's been out for four months," Rosenior added. "It's not just about your first 11 or your first 12 players to get us to where we want to be. 

“The only way our players and our squad are going to help us achieve what I think is possible is for them to be sharp and ready."

He concluded, "I would say it's not guaranteed that if you start your first 11, these games will come easier. 

“The number of games my squad have had in the last 18 months is the biggest in the world. So at some point, I have to trust the group. They repaid my trust with the result tonight."

