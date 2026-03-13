Advertisement

2032: Reece James signs new contract believed to reduce his fixed salary

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 10:53 - 13 March 2026
Chelsea's captain Reece James has extended his contract at the club until 2032.
Chelsea captain Reece James has officially committed his long-term future to his boyhood team by signing a massive six-year contract extension, tying him to Stamford Bridge until 2032. 

James fitted into Chelsea’s structure

According to The Athletic, the agreement sees the 26-year-old right-back transition away from the guaranteed £250,000-per-week salary he earned under his previous deal. 

Instead, James has agreed to terms that align with the ownership group BlueCo’s incentivised pay structure. Under this financial framework, James is believed to have accepted a lowered fixed base salary that is heavily supplemented by performance-based bonuses tied to his appearances, individual output, and overall team success. 

This heavily incentivised model is the cornerstone of BlueCo's strategy to drastically reduce the club's guaranteed weekly wage bill, which previously soared under the Roman Abramovich era, and it is believed to be one of the major reasons which impeded Chelsea from signing Victor Osimhen, as the Super Eagles star wanted his value paid in fixed wages.

Reece James
Chelsea captain Reece James with the Club World Cup trophy at Stamford Bridge in August 2025 (Credit: Imago)

James rewarded for loyalty

Chelsea’s decision to offer James this new six-year package replaces his previous extension, which was signed shortly after the Boehly/Clearlake takeover in September 2022 and was set to expire in 2028

The new contract serves as a reward for the defender’s loyalty and for finally conquering his long-documented injury struggles. James has impressively gone over 12 months without a physical setback, racking up 35 appearances across all competitions in the current 2025/2026 campaign under Enzo Maresca and recently Liam Rosenior, contributing two goals and seven assists. 

Over the course of his senior career in West London, the academy graduate has now amassed 225 first-team appearances, registering 16 goals and 31 assists. 

He remains a highly decorated cornerstone of the squad, having won five major trophies, most notably starring in Chelsea's triumphs in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

