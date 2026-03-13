Bassey is a beast — Man United star corroborates Haaland's testimony on Super Eagles star

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbuemo lauded Calvin Bassey's quality in a recent interview.

Calvin Bassey is definitively one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and if you don’t take Fulham’s word for it, having named him their best player for last season, the recent wave of testimonies from rival strikers serves as ironclad proof.

The best striker in the league, Erling Haaland, described him as one of the strongest centre-backs he has competed against. Now, Manchester United’s Bryan Mbuemo has also testified to Bassey’s sheer defensive force, presence and power.

What Mbuemo said

Speaking on the Zack Nani Show, Mbuemo spoke animatedly about Bassey’s qualities, passionately describing why the Super Eagles star is a tough contender.

“Calvin Bassey, damn. I think he really stood out in games. Even the two previous games against them, he was solid,” Mbeumo said.

“Yeah, Calvin Bassey is a beast; the guy is a beast. He’s too strong; it’s crazy, and on top of that he’s fast too. It’s not cool to play against him.”

What Haaland said

As Pulse Sports reported, Manchester City striker Haaland has said that Calvin Bassey is an archetypal Premier League defender as he lauded the physicality of the English top flight.

The 25-year-old squared up against Bassey and Co in the nine-goal thriller between Manchester City and Fulham last December, which ended 5–4 in the Cityzens' favour.