Chelsea vs Newcastle preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Following Champions League disappointments on both sides, Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in their race for a top-four finish.

Chelsea vs Newcastle betting tips

Over 3.5 goals

Both teams to score

Chelsea to score first

Chelsea to win

Chelsea vs Newcastle preview

Much was said about Chelsea not losing to any side aside from Arsenal under Rosenior. However, that run ended in calamitous fashion in Paris as the Blues fell 5-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of the 2025 Club World Cup final.

Despite competing admirably for 75 minutes in an open game against the European champions, Filip Jorgensen’s inevitable mistake opened the floodgates, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s brace after Vitinha’s 74th-minute strike all but putting Chelsea on the brink of elimination.

Filip Jorgensen against PSG | Image credits: Imago

Rosenior will no doubt be looking for a response from his team as they return to league action, as their best chance of returning to Europe’s premier club competition will be via a high league finish.

They face a Newcastle side fresh from their own European disappointment, as Lamine Yamal’s stoppage-time penalty snatched a draw for Barcelona at St James’ Park on Tuesday.

The Magpies are not direct rivals to Chelsea for a top-four finish in the Premier League after a below-par campaign, and Rosenior will have eyes on the scores at Old Trafford and Anfield over the course of the weekend, where Manchester United take on Aston Villa and Liverpool meet Tottenham.

The race for the top four is hotting up, with United in pole position (third), level on points with Villa in fourth.

Chelsea vs Newcastle head-to-head

Newcastle travel to Chelsea, a ground where they have often experienced nothing but disappointment. All but one Premier League visit since a Papiss Cisse-inspired 2–0 victory over the Blues in May 2012 has ended in defeat, a 12-match spell without success in West London.

However, Newcastle have avoided defeat in five of their last seven Premier League games against Chelsea (W3 D2 L2), more times than they had in their previous 15 (W3 D1 L11).

Chelsea vs Newcastle team forms

Chelsea Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟧🟧🟥🟩

Chelsea form (all competitions): 🟩🟧🟥🟩🟩🟥

Newcastle Premier League form: 🟥🟥🟩🟥🟥🟩

Newcastle form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟥🟩🟥🟧

Chelsea vs Newcastle team news

Rosenior’s team are close to full strength, with Levi Colwill the only long-term absentee with a knee injury, while Estevao and Jamie Gittens could return in some capacity this weekend.

Jorgensen’s gaffe on Wednesday has led to calls to reinstate Robert Sanchez in goal, who has himself endured a few questionable games against Arsenal and Wrexham lately. The Chelsea coach will no doubt have to weigh the goalkeeping situation before kickoff on Saturday.

Robert Sanchez vs Filip Jorgensen | Image credits: Imago

Although he had a goal ruled out for offside in Paris, Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line for the Blues, aiming to add to his 14 Premier League goals.

While he sits behind Erling Haaland (22 goals), Igor Thiago (18) and Antoine Semenyo (15), only Haaland (19) has scored more non-penalty goals than Chelsea’s leading marksman (14); the Brazilian is the outright leader in the league for goals scored in 2026 with eight.

As for Newcastle, Saturday’s match is expected to come too soon for Lewis Miley, who may return sometime in the next week to 10 days.

While Miley is nearing a comeback, Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh) and Emil Krafth (knee) are definite absentees for the Magpies’ trip to the Bridge.

It will be interesting to see whether Anthony Gordon starts on Saturday or is saved for next week’s trip to Spain, having been unwell in the days leading up to hosting the Blaugrana on Tyneside.

Chelsea vs Newcastle possible starting lineup

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Sarr, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

Newcastle United: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

Chelsea have been free-scoring under Rosenior but vulnerable defensively, giving Newcastle a shot at a positive result on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Blues’ greater desperation for maximum points – given their Champions League aspirations – and the visitors’ tendency to struggle in away games, point to the Londoners winning the gameweek 30 encounter.

