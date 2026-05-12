'Hard to swallow' - Toni Kroos reacts to Real Madrid’s crisis after El Clasico loss

Toni Kroos has criticised Real Madrid’s performances and atmosphere after their defeat to Barcelona confirmed another trophyless season for Los Blancos.

Toni Kroos has openly criticised Real Madrid following their disappointing defeat to Barcelona, admitting the club’s current situation is “hard to swallow.”

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Ikechukwu Uche against Real Madrid's Toni Kroos | Imago

The defeat confirmed a miserable campaign for Los Blancos, who are now set to finish a second consecutive season without silverware.

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The disappointing results on the pitch have been accompanied by growing tensions behind the scenes, with reports of unrest inside the dressing room and uncertainty surrounding several key figures at the club.

What Kroos said

Speaking on his podcast, Kroos did not hide his frustration over Madrid’s performances and mentality.

“That’s really hard to swallow. Two defeats is unacceptable. That is Real Madrid’s mentality and identity. Everybody knows that,” he said.

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The former German international suggested the club’s struggles go far beyond individual performances.

Kroos pointed to a growing sense of negativity around the club both internally and externally.

“This is the result of a long-standing negative atmosphere, inside and outside the club, at every level. Maybe the players were motivated, but motivation alone is not enough. There are problems on many levels,” he explained.

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The former midfielder also admitted he struggled to find optimism while watching the team.

“I’ve rarely taken so few notes during a match. I rarely felt so little hope. Honestly, I was glad when it was over,” he revealed.

Madrid’s difficult season has also been overshadowed by reports of dressing-room tension.

Recent reports claimed Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde were involved in a heated training-ground confrontation.

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