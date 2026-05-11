Yamal Brutally trolls Real Madrid with customised jersey

Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal trolled rivals Real Madrid during trophy parade.

Lamine Yamal grabbed the headlines during Barcelona's championship parade by brazenly displaying a shirt that read "Thank God I'm not a Madridista," rubbing salt in the wounds of their bitter rivals.

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What Yamal did

Barcelona hosted a massive open-top bus parade through the city streets the today, May 11th, a day after the 2-0 El Clásico victory over Real Madrid.

During the trophy celebrations, the 18-year-old winger was spotted comically holding up the anti-Madrid jersey, directly mocking the team they had just dethroned.

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The league-clinching victory at Camp Nou dealt Los Blancos an institutional embarrassment, guaranteeing the Spanish top flight’s coveted crown for Hansi Flick's squad while completely hijacking Real Madrid's season, ensuring Álvaro Arbeloa's side will endure a second consecutive campaign entirely trophyless.

A history of goading rivals

Yamal’s provocative gesture during the parade perfectly underscores how much he is revelling in the triumph. The young Spain international is certainly no stranger to engaging in banter.

This physical taunt on the team bus follows his digital retaliation against Jude Bellingham; just hours after the title-deciding match, Yamal posted the phrase "talk is cheap" on Instagram to mock the English midfielder.

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