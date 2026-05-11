Advertisement

Yamal fires back at Bellingham after Barcelona win LALIGA

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:06 - 11 May 2026
Barcelona's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal aimed a dig at Jude Bellingham after Barcelona's LALIGA win.
Advertisement

Following Barcelona’s 2-0 El Clásico victory over Real Madrid on Sunday, May 10, Lamine Yamal took to Instagram to post the phrase "Talk is cheap," aiming a thinly-veiled, deliberate dig at Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. 

Advertisement

What happened

The 18-year-old winger's social media taunt served as a perfect, mocking callback to the first league encounter between the two bitter rivals earlier in the campaign. 

After Los Blancos secured a victory in that initial fixture, it was Bellingham who originally posted "talk is cheap" to goad the Catalan side. 

Advertisement

Yamal patiently waited for the perfect moment to return the favour, getting his revenge, after his teammates clinched the 2025/26 LALIGA title directly at Camp Nou, despite Yamal himself being sidelined for the decisive match due to an ongoing injury.

Complete Barcelona dominance

Yamal’s retaliation perfectly encapsulates a season where Barcelona have emphatically gotten the better of Real Madrid when the stakes were highest. 

While Arbeloa's squad drew first blood in the early-season league clash when Xabi Alonso was at the helm, the Blaugrana flipped the script, first dismantling their eternal rivals to capture the Supercopa de España and following it up by beating them to win LALIGA.

Advertisement

For Yamal, missing the final, title-clinching victory did nothing to dampen his incredible individual resume; the young Spanish phenomenon has now officially added a third league title to his expanding trophy cabinet.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Millwall vs Hull City: Nigeria's Semi Ajayi is going to Wembley with the Tigers. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Football
11.05.2026
Millwall vs Hull City: How Eagles wall Ajayi’s mastery at the Den reignited his Premier League dream
Argentina end uncertainty about Messi World Cup participation
Football
11.05.2026
Argentina end uncertainty about Messi World Cup participation
Victor Osimhen|| imago
Super Eagles
11.05.2026
Proud ambassador for Nigeria - Peter Obi praises Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
Jose Mourinho sets two key demands
Football
11.05.2026
Jose Mourinho sets two key demands for potential Real Madrid return
I will never forget - Ex-Liverpool coach explains bond with Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
11.05.2026
I will never forget - Ex-Liverpool coach explains bond with Cristiano Ronaldo
Yamal fires back at Bellingham after Barcelona win LALIGA
Football
11.05.2026
Yamal fires back at Bellingham after Barcelona win LALIGA