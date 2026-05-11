Yamal fires back at Bellingham after Barcelona win LALIGA

Barcelona's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal aimed a dig at Jude Bellingham after Barcelona's LALIGA win.

Following Barcelona’s 2-0 El Clásico victory over Real Madrid on Sunday, May 10, Lamine Yamal took to Instagram to post the phrase "Talk is cheap," aiming a thinly-veiled, deliberate dig at Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

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What happened

The 18-year-old winger's social media taunt served as a perfect, mocking callback to the first league encounter between the two bitter rivals earlier in the campaign.

After Los Blancos secured a victory in that initial fixture, it was Bellingham who originally posted "talk is cheap" to goad the Catalan side.

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Yamal patiently waited for the perfect moment to return the favour, getting his revenge, after his teammates clinched the 2025/26 LALIGA title directly at Camp Nou, despite Yamal himself being sidelined for the decisive match due to an ongoing injury.

📲 Lamine Yamal on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/N8PBKinDXf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2026

Complete Barcelona dominance

Yamal’s retaliation perfectly encapsulates a season where Barcelona have emphatically gotten the better of Real Madrid when the stakes were highest.

While Arbeloa's squad drew first blood in the early-season league clash when Xabi Alonso was at the helm, the Blaugrana flipped the script, first dismantling their eternal rivals to capture the Supercopa de España and following it up by beating them to win LALIGA.

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