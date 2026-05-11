Argentina end uncertainty about Messi World Cup participation

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has released the preliminary squad list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has officially been named in Argentina's preliminary squad for the impending 2026 FIFA World Cup, definitively ending uncertainty regarding his participation in the North American tournament.

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Doubts about Messi’s participation

The inclusion of the legendary captain, who will be 38 years old during the competition, confirms his availability and puts to rest lingering doubts.

Messi himself was the origin of the uncertainty, consistently refusing to confirm whether he will participate in the North American showpiece.

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Some of those doubts also stemmed from manager Lionel Scaloni, who had repeatedly insisted he was unsure whether Messi would participate, as the decision rested entirely on his star player's shoulders.

This official squad announcement perfectly aligns with the hints Messi recently dropped in a recent interview; despite ceding the tournament's "favourites" tag to heavyweights like France, Spain, Brazil, and Portugal, the forward declared that La Albiceleste fully intended to "give everything" to defend their crown.

Messi defying retirement

This squad inclusion extends an international career that many assumed would conclude entirely after he finally led Argentina to a historic, elusive triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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Instead of bowing out when the ovation was loudest, Messi’s unwavering competitive drive saw him continue to captain the national team, successfully guiding them to another major piece of silverware by lifting the 2024 Copa América.

Throughout the cycle leading up to this summer's tournament, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner consistently maintained a pragmatic stance, repeatedly stating he would only commit to playing if he genuinely felt his physical condition would allow him to contribute meaningfully to the team's success.

🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Scaloni's official preliminary list of players reserved for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/LyShvDNQx4 — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) May 11, 2026

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By taking his place on the preliminary roster, Messi has signalled to the footballing world that he believes he still possesses the quality required to lead Argentina into one final, historic title defence.