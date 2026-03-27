Messi's spot in Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad not guaranteed according to Scaloni

According to Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, Lionel Messi is not a certain pick for the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi could miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirming that the final decision rests entirely with the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With just weeks to go before the tournament, uncertainty surrounds the future of one of football’s greatest icons.

Scaloni leaves decision in Messi’s hands

Scaloni made it clear that despite his desire to include Messi, the final call will depend on the player’s physical condition and mindset. “That’s a question more for him,” the Argentina boss admitted, stressing that no one within the setup will pressure the 38-year-old into making a rushed decision.

The coach acknowledged Messi’s immense legacy, having led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 while also winning the Player of the Tournament award and becoming the nation’s all-time top scorer with 115 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanks to his legacy, Scaloni emphasised that only Messi can decide if he deserves a place in the final squad.

“It’s not me who decides. It’s up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition,” Scaloni explained. He added that while “for the sake of football” he hopes Messi features, Argentina must prioritise players who are fully fit and capable of competing at the highest level.

Argentina balancing legacy with future demands

Argentina’s preparations for their title defence are already underway, with Messi expected to feature in upcoming friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia at La Bombonera. However, even those appearances will be carefully managed, as Scaloni hinted that the forward may not start both games.

The squad currently includes 16 players from the 2022 World Cup-winning team, but Scaloni has made it clear that selection will be based on current form rather than reputation. Emerging talents and recently monitored players are also in contention, reflecting a shift towards balancing experience with freshness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina will kick off their campaign against Algeria before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J, but all eyes remain on Messi.