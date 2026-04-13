NPFL: Nigerian winger Arumala called ‘Vinicius twin’ after destroying Ahmed Musa’s Pillars

Joseph Arumala terrorised Ahmed Musa's Kano Pillars and the internet lost its mind. One match, one performance, and the Nigerian winger just got compared to one of the best player on the planet.

The plan was simple. Ahmed Musa flies into Lagos, leads his Kano Pillars veterans out at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, and drags his beloved club clear of the relegation mud through sheer force of legend and experience.

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The plan met Joseph Arumala and was immediately torn to pieces. The 21-year-old Ikorodu City winger was electric from the first whistle on Sunday.

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He scored his 12th league goal of the season to put the Oga Boys ahead in the 28th minute, setting the tone for a 3-0 demolition that left Pillars shattered and Nigerian football Twitter doing backflips.

Tosin Oyedokun doubled the lead in the 70th minute before Abayomi Ayodeji applied the finishing touch in the 88th, but Arumala's opening goal and his entire performance were the moments that defined the afternoon.

Joseph Arumala ⭐️



1️⃣2️⃣ goals in debut NPFL season



Half time at the Arena

1-0#NPFL26 MD34#OgaBoys [] #WeAreIkoroduCityFC pic.twitter.com/kevFX6a3WY — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) April 12, 2026

The winger who had arrived in top-flight football as a relative unknown in Ikorodu City's first season is now, undeniably, the most feared attacker in the NPFL. And after Sunday, he has a new nickname to go with it.

"Vinicius twin" was the phrase lighting up timelines within minutes of the full-time whistle. It is not just a compliment, it is a statement of the fear factor Arumala now carries every time he receives the ball in wide areas.

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Joseph Arumala scored in his last game for Ikorodu.

The pace, the dribbling, the directness, the ability to make defenders look foolish, fans watching him against Pillars could not help themselves.

For a 21-year-old playing in the domestic league, the comparison is audacious. Watching him on Sunday, it did not feel unreasonable.

Joseph Arumala's goal takes him to 12 for the season, the joint-most in Ikorodu City.

Nigeria Twitter reacts

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One fan captured what everyone was thinking when they described Arumala as "inarguably the BEST player in NPFL" - a tag that felt hard to argue with after 90 minutes of watching him destroy Pillars' defence.

Another supporter declared, simply and emphatically, that Arumala is "NPFL top scorer this season with 12 goals" - as if the number alone made the argument and the debate was already over.

A self-described scout was even more blunt, writing that they had "watched him couple times" and were certain he would "not be in the league long," calling him "Europe standard" in a post.

Perhaps the most viral post of the evening framed Arumala not as a player but as a phenomenon, calling him a "threat, defender's nightmare, 1v1 specialist, the most prolific winger in NPFL," and ending, inevitably, with the two words everyone was already thinking: "Vinicius twin."

🇳🇬🙌 inarguably the BEST player in NPFL. pic.twitter.com/jpdeTcxmKf — Nigeria Scout (@9jaPlayersNews) April 12, 2026

The Golden Boot race makes Sunday's performance even more significant. Arumala operates primarily from the left flank and has been the engine of Ikorodu City's attacking identity all season.

His goals represent more than just numbers, they define the club's attacking identity. His 12th of the campaign now puts him one ahead of Rangers' Godwin Obaje with four matchdays still to play, in what has been described as one of the most competitive Golden Boot races in recent NPFL memory.

🚨Joseph Arumala is more than a name.



He is:

• A threat

• Goal poacher

• Defenders' nightmare

• A formidable forward

• Explosive winger

• 1v1 specialist

• Most prolific winger in NPFL

• Ikorodu City talisman

• Vinicius twinhttps://t.co/eBFTQOO510 https://t.co/9FysXJPBoC — Nigeria Scout (@9jaPlayersNews) April 13, 2026

Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

The context of this performance cannot be overstated. Ikorodu City are only in their second season in the Nigerian top flight.

Arumala is 21 years old, and this is his first-ever campaign at this level. He is not supposed to be doing this. He is supposed to be still learning, finding his feet, making mistakes.

Arumala is 21 years old, and this is his first-ever campaign at this level

Instead, he is leading the top scorer charts and making Super Eagles legends look average in front of 90 minutes of Nigerian football's most watchful eyes.

That fan who called him "Europe standard" may not have been wrong and if the right people are paying attention, Arumala's time in the NPFL may be running short in the best possible way.

The 1️⃣2️⃣ kings 👑 A new club NPFL record coming



Name them 🙌⚽️



12 goals in debut 12 goals & counting

debut NPFL season in debut NPFL

season#OgaBoys [] #WeAreIkoroduCityFC pic.twitter.com/9DcgPOksEb — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) April 13, 2026

"Joseph Arumala is more than a name. He is a threat, a defenders' nightmare, a 1v1 specialist - the Vinicius twin."

For Ikorodu City, the significance extends beyond individual glory. Their win moved them to 55 points in third place, keeping them firmly in contention for continental football in only their second season of top-flight existence.

Sunday was not just Arumala's moment, it was a statement from an entire club that is refusing to be anyone's stepping stone.