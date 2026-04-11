Advertisement

'Time to build' – Former Super Eagles star sends message to Eric Chelle

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:14 - 11 April 2026
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago
Chelle and the NFF will meet to discuss new terms - Photo: IMAGO
Former Nigeria star calls for a squad rebuild, urging the Super Eagles to use friendlies to integrate young players ahead of AFCON 2027.
Advertisement

Garba Lawal has urged the Super Eagles to begin a gradual squad overhaul, using the just-concluded international friendlies as a foundation for long-term success.

Advertisement
Super Eagles || Imago
Super Eagles || Imago

The former midfielder believes Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a rare opportunity to reset and rebuild the national team.

What Lawal said

Lawal backed head coach Eric Chelle for experimenting with new players in recent fixtures, including matches against Iran and Jordan.

Advertisement

He said, “The coach decided to bring new faces into the team, which is good. We aren’t going to the World Cup; we are just preparing for next year’s AFCON.”

He emphasised that friendly matches should not be taken lightly, noting the rising competitiveness of global football.

He added, “Those friendlies are quality matches; you can’t underestimate them. There are no easy matches.

Advertisement

“As a coach, you start building now. Since we aren’t going to the World Cup, you can't say you don't have time.”

Lawal highlighted the need to refresh an ageing squad by introducing younger players who can grow into key roles.

He continued, “Some of these players are 28, 29, and 30. If you want to build a team, you should start bringing in young players who are 21 and 22 now.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ex-EPL striker claims Egyptian will never be a true Liverpool great
Premier League
11.04.2026
‘Salah is out for himself’ – Ex-EPL striker claims Egyptian will never be a true Liverpool great
Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha | Imago
Football
11.04.2026
Super Eagles-eligible star reveals career ambition for club and country
Ranger manager gives reason for benching Super Eagles star
Football
11.04.2026
‘My choice was not too wrong’ - Ranger manager gives reason for benching Super Eagles star
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips: Blue on Blue Violence At Stamford Bridge
Betting Tips
11.04.2026
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips: Blue on Blue Violence At Stamford Bridge
Garnacho opens up on what led to Man United exit
Premier League
11.04.2026
‘I started to do some bad things’ - Garnacho opens up on what led to Man United exit
Okonkwo names Man United legendary goalkeeper as idol
Football
11.04.2026
Super Eagles hopeful Okonkwo names Man United legendary goalkeeper as idol