'Time to build' – Former Super Eagles star sends message to Eric Chelle

Former Nigeria star calls for a squad rebuild, urging the Super Eagles to use friendlies to integrate young players ahead of AFCON 2027.

Garba Lawal has urged the Super Eagles to begin a gradual squad overhaul, using the just-concluded international friendlies as a foundation for long-term success.

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The former midfielder believes Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a rare opportunity to reset and rebuild the national team.

What Lawal said

Lawal backed head coach Eric Chelle for experimenting with new players in recent fixtures, including matches against Iran and Jordan.

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He said, “The coach decided to bring new faces into the team, which is good. We aren’t going to the World Cup; we are just preparing for next year’s AFCON.”

He emphasised that friendly matches should not be taken lightly, noting the rising competitiveness of global football.

He added, “Those friendlies are quality matches; you can’t underestimate them. There are no easy matches.

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“As a coach, you start building now. Since we aren’t going to the World Cup, you can't say you don't have time.”

Lawal highlighted the need to refresh an ageing squad by introducing younger players who can grow into key roles.