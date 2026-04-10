All-serious Musa leads Pillars to Lagos for relegation redemption clash vs Ikorodu City

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa will touch down in Lagos in focused mode as Kano Pillars eye a vital away result to pull clear of the NPFL drop zone.

Former Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa will arrive in Lagos on a mission with his Kano Pillars side.

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Spotted unmistakably locked in, in training, the veteran attacker, who doubles as Kano Pillars' General Manager, is expected to touch down in the commercial capital ahead of Sunday's high-stakes Nigeria Premier Football League encounter against Ikorodu City, a fixture that could make or break the four-time champions' top-flight survival.

Pillars head into the clash at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena off the back of a resounding 4-0 demolition of Bendel Insurance, a result that provided much-needed oxygen to a club that has spent much of the season gasping near the foot of the table.

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That win lifted Sai Masu Gida to 14th on the log with 42 points, just two clear of the relegation places. In the brutal arithmetic of a title run-in, there is no margin for slippage.

Pillars sit 14th with 42 points, only two points above the relegation zone. A defeat in Lagos could drag them back into the mire with the season entering its closing stretch.

Musa and his teammates sharpened up at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Friday morning before making the journey south.

Ahmed Musa with the Kano Pillars home kit for the season. (Photo Credit: Pillars/X

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"Snaps from our Friday morning training session at the Sani Abacha Stadium as preparations continue for Sunday's NPFL Matchday 34 clash against Ikorodu City FC," the club posted on their official social media platforms, accompanied by images of a squad that look.

Focused…..Determined….Ready



The Sai Masu Gida continues preparations at the Sani Abacha stadium ahead of this weekend’s fixture, sharpening every detail for maximum performance.



Sai Masu Gida! pic.twitter.com/cNKg5Da5dv — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) April 10, 2026

The Musa factor

No figure looms larger over this fixture than Musa himself. Since returning to the domestic game, the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow winger has been as much a figurehead as a footballer.

His presence lifting crowds, steadying dressing rooms and, crucially, deciding matches determined to defy the odds away from home.

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Musa's output has been a genuine lifeline for Pillars.

His January winner against Katsina United, which earned him the Fans' Player of the Match award, was emblematic of a player who still has ice in his veins when it matters most.

With five goals in 21 appearances this season, Musa's output has been a genuine lifeline. The challenge now is to produce something similar in Lagos, on hostile turf, against opponents chasing the continent.

Snaps from our Friday morning training session at the Sani Abacha Stadium as preparations continue for Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 34 clash against Ikorodu City FC.



Sai Masu Gida! pic.twitter.com/JI9DIhZl4Z — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) April 10, 2026

Ikorodu's formidable record

Ikorodu City will take some stopping. The Oga Boys are not merely playing for pride, they are hunting a continental berth for next season, with CAF Champions League or CAF Confederation Cup football within reach depending on how the final matchdays fall. For Ikorodu, this is a game to win handsomely, not simply manage.

The head-to-head record tells a sobering story for Pillars. In the three previous meetings between these sides, the home team in each fixture has won and Ikorodu's last encounter with Pillars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena was a 4-1 rout.

Ikorodu City are unbeaten at home this season.

Pillars go into Sunday having won the reverse fixture 2-1, so there is at least the assurance of knowing they can hurt this Ikorodu side, the question is whether they can replicate it away from the comfort of their Kano stronghold.

What’s at stake?

For Ikorodu, continental football beckons and every point brings it closer. For Pillars, it is a fight for survival in the league they have dominated four times over, a proud institution that cannot countenance the indignity of relegation.

For Musa, it is the ultimate test of his dual role: can a man managing a club from the boardroom still drag it clear of disaster from inside the penalty box?

Sunday's clash at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena promises to be one of the most compelling fixtures of the NPFL weekend.

Ahmed Musa celebrates vs Enugu Rangers.- (Photo Credit: Quality Quadry/X)