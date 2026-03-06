Advertisement

Kano Pillars vs Barau: Why Super Eagles icon Ahmed Musa is the only stat that matters in the Northern Derby

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:02 - 06 March 2026
King of the North? Why Super Eagles icon Ahmed Musa is the only stat that matters in the Northern Derby
As former NPFL winners Kano Pillars prepare for the Northern Derby, all eyes are on Ahmed Musa, the Super Eagles legend whose presence alone has shifted the narrative, the stakes, and the expectations around the club.
While Europe and the rest of the world debate whether Victor Osimhen or Ademola Lookman is the face of Nigerian football, the streets of Kano have already made their choice.

This Sunday, the Sani Abacha Stadium won't just host a football match; it hosts a coronation.

The Ahmed Musa factor

Kano Pillars sit in a precarious 17th place with 32 points, but their heartbeat remains the legendary Ahmed Musa.

Despite the team's struggles, including a 2-1 defeat to Shooting Stars last weekend in Ibadan, Musa, who retired from international football last year, has directly contributed to three goals this season.

Ahmed Musa and Pillars have endured a difficult season in the NPFL.
He isn't just playing for Sai Masu Gida; his return could provide much-needed inspiration they need in the relegation race.

The Debate

Can newly promoted Barau FC, sitting comfortably in 10th, spoil the homecoming?

This is the ultimate "Goliath vs. David" story where David, Barau, have the better league position, but Goliath, Pillars, have the national icon.

Barau have been fearless this season and will go into this game confident of taking something positive to add to Pillars woes in a game where three points are not the only thing at stake.

In terms of head-to-head, this fixture will be the second between both sides in the NPFL, with Barau winning a keenly contested reverse tie 2-1 back in October 2025.

Pulse Sports Prediction: While fellow veteran, Rabiu Ali is the club’s top scorer this term with seven goals, expect Musa to score this weekend.

But can the Kano Pillars' defence hold their 56km-away rivals for a much-needed win?

