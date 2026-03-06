Age verification required
The Elephant is Limping: Why Enyimba’s trip to Warri is a ‘Must-Win’ or ‘Must-Cry’ situation
A struggling Enyimba side travel to one of Nigeria's most hostile away grounds knowing that anything less than three points could send their season into a tailspin they may not recover from.
For a club with Enyimba’s trophy cabinet and rich history, 15th place and just one point above relegation waters is not just poor, it’s a national emergency.
This weekend, they travel to the Southern Delta University Stadium Ozoro to face Warri Wolves (11th), a team that smells blood in the water.
The Debate
The slump: Enyimba are winless in their last four outings in the NPFL, two draws and two defeats.
The People’s Elephant look more like a confused calf lately, struggling to stand or find their bearing at home or away.
The newcomers' threat: Warri Wolves are newly promoted but play with the arrogance of veterans.
BEND IT LIKE ORO‼️— NPFL News 🇳🇬 (@NPFL_News) February 17, 2026
Warri Wolves FC’s Othuke Egbo Oro with a sumptuously struck free-kick in #SHOWOL at the weekend — a moment of brilliance in an otherwise difficult outing for the Seasiders.#NPFL26 pic.twitter.com/LeoI24sbSI
They’ve already taken points off big teams at home this season, including a 2-1 win in Aba against their visitors on Sunday, Enyimba.
The Verdict
If Enyimba do not leave Warri with at least a point, the “Yeye" (useless) labels from the Aba fans will reach a breaking point.
However, according to the recent head-to-head record, the Aba Millionaires are in for a long ride as Wolves are unbeaten in the previous three clashes between them.