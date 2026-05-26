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Go and sign Osimhen — Man Utd legend sends blunt message to Carrick

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:00 - 26 May 2026
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Victor Osimhen returns with a protective hand gear || Imago
What next for Victor Osimhen this summer|| Imago
Victor Osimhen has been identified as the absolute best transfer Manchester United can make this summer.
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Patrice Evra has identified Victor Osimhen as the player who could return Manchester United to the glory days.

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The Nigerian forward, who currently leads the line for Turkish giants Galatasaray, has been heavily linked with a Premier League move in the past, but nothing has materialised.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray | IMAGO
Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for Osimhen

Osimhen is at the peak of his powers, and after another successful season, the rumour mill has begun to spin, with the Premier League identified as his likeliest destination.

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Chelsea are heavily interested, and even though United have Benjamin Sesko, Evra believes Osimhen takes Michael Carrick's men to a new level.

Evra urges Man Utd to sign Osimhen

Asked to pick out one player that he would like to see at United next summer, Evra told GOAL:

Patrice Evra Photo: Imago
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“Osimhen. I have all due respect for Galatasaray, the love he gets there, and what the player is like.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen

"Man United need a proper striker, and I have so much respect for the strikers at Man United, sometimes [Bryan] Mbuemo. But, back in the day, we had four amazing strikers, and if you want to play every competition, you need more strikers."

“Of course, you need some defenders, like an extra left back, because you could have an injury and a right-back.

"Of course, Casemiro is leaving, so you need to replace those players. To name one player, I say Osimhen because I know these guys can make the difference.”

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Victor Osimhen Manchester United Michael Carrick
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