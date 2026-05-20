‘This is the best so far’ - Osimhen describes Galatasaray stint as most rewarding in his career

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has described his two seasons in Istanbul as the most fulfilling period of his professional life after leading Galatasaray to a fourth consecutive Turkish Super Lig title.

The prolific forward scored 15 goals in 20 league appearances this past season to help secure the championship.

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Since joining the Turkish champions, initially on loan, the 27-year-old has been a revelation. In his debut 2024-25 season, he scored an astonishing 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games across all competitions.

He also powered Galatasaray to a Super Lig and Turkish Cup double before making a permanent move the following season and has now won another league title.

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Osimhen on his Galatasaray career

Following Galatasaray's fourth straight Turkish Super Lig championship, Osimhen reflected on his two-year stint in Istanbul, labelling it the most rewarding chapter of his professional journey.

"I'm experiencing one of the best periods of my career," Osimhen told the club's official YouTube channel following the title-clinching 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor.

"I feel great. This is the best so far. We deservedly lifted the trophies. I'm enjoying it very much, I'm very happy."

Osimhen has expressed a deep connection to the club, which he joined after a difficult departure from Napoli.

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Osimhen celebrates the title with Galatasaray fans | IMAGO

"Galatasaray and Osimhen, you could say God wrote it in our destiny," he reflected. "I am very happy at Galatasaray.

“It has a different place compared to the other clubs I have been at. Every time I wear the jersey, I will fight for my club and my team."

Despite these sentiments, his future in Istanbul is far from certain. Several top European clubs are reportedly monitoring the situation.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have rekindled their interest, while Barcelona and Real Madrid have also made enquiries.

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