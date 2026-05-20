He changed our lives — Galatasaray boss hails Osimhen as €75m well spent

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has heaped praise on Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen following his impressive 2025-26 season with the Turkish Super Lig champions.

Osimhen scored 22 goals across all competitions, including 15 goals in just 20 league appearances, and a vital brace as Galatasaray clinched the title with a 4-2 win over Antalyaspor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buruk was keen to highlight Osimhen's ability to press the opponent's defence at a high level, and could not hide his joy at the striker's overall contribution to the team's successful season.

Osimhen signing hailed as game-changing

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Victor is a team player, not just a striker who scores goals,” Buruk said as quoted by ESPN News.

Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

“He was a dream for Galatasaray. We paid €75 million. It's the first time a Turkish team has paid such a price. It's a record, and we spent all our money on him.”

He added, "Osimhen works hard, scores, and assists. He plays for the team, not just for goals and assists. When we all play with this mentality, no one can stop us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his strong performances in Turkey, Osimhen continues to attract interest from top European clubs.