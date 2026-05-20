He changed our lives — Galatasaray boss hails Osimhen as €75m well spent
Osimhen scored 22 goals across all competitions, including 15 goals in just 20 league appearances, and a vital brace as Galatasaray clinched the title with a 4-2 win over Antalyaspor.
Buruk was keen to highlight Osimhen's ability to press the opponent's defence at a high level, and could not hide his joy at the striker's overall contribution to the team's successful season.
Osimhen signing hailed as game-changing
“Victor is a team player, not just a striker who scores goals,” Buruk said as quoted by ESPN News.
“He was a dream for Galatasaray. We paid €75 million. It's the first time a Turkish team has paid such a price. It's a record, and we spent all our money on him.”
He added, "Osimhen works hard, scores, and assists. He plays for the team, not just for goals and assists. When we all play with this mentality, no one can stop us.”
Despite his strong performances in Turkey, Osimhen continues to attract interest from top European clubs.
Real Madrid and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the prolific Super Eagles striker, with Chelsea considering him as a possible first major signing for new head coach Xabi Alonso.