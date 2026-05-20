Neymar makes World Cup promise after Brazil's Joao Pedro snub

Brazilian legend Neymar has vowed that he and his teammates will fight with their lives to win the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar shared his thoughts on the upcoming Mundial after head coach Carlo Ancelotti named him in Brazil’s 26-man squad for the tournament.

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His dream of appearing in a fourth World Cup became a reality following years of injury struggles that kept him out of the national team setup.

Neymar of Brazil and Santos | Photo Credit: Imago

The 34-year-old superstar has not played for Brazil in nearly three years, with his last appearance coming in 2023.

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However, his return to form at Brazilian club Santos paved the way for a recall to what will surely be his last international tournament.

Neymar makes Brazil World Cup vow

Neymar broke down into tears after getting selected for the World Cup ❤️



Look what it means to him 🥹



(via @neymarjr) pic.twitter.com/DebjWViOVq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 19, 2026

Neymar is widely seen as the biggest beneficiary of the surprise snubs, most notably that of in-form Chelsea striker Joao Pedro.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent season in the Premier League but was shockingly omitted, with many believing his absence directly opened the door for Neymar’s inclusion.

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Reacting emotionally to his selection, Neymar said: “We will fight with our lives to bring the World Cup back to Brazil.

“It’s incredible what happened. Another World Cup. How can’t I be emotional?”

The recall represents a remarkable comeback story for Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer.