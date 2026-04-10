Paris FC thrash Monaco: Nigeria-eligible Koleosho steals show from Simon with stunning screamer

Nigeria-eligible Luca Koleosho lit up the Stade Jean-Bouin with a stunning long-range strike and now Eric Chelle has some very interesting decisions to make.

Ligue 1 had its breath taken away tonight at the Stade Jean-Bouin. Paris FC delivered a statement performance, a 4-1 demolition of AS Monaco that will reverberate far beyond the French capital.

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Yet for all the tactical polish and collective excellence on display, the moment of the evening belonged to a 21-year-old substitute arriving off the bench with something to prove, a thunderous right foot, and an entire international future suddenly crackling into view.

Moses Simon was, for most of the night, the Nigerian name on everyone's lips. The former Nantes star was involved from the very first goal, threading a sumptuous assist that opened the floodgates and set the tone for what became a thoroughly comfortable evening for Paris FC.

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He was not finished there, Simon had his fingerprints on the build-up to the third goal too before being withdrawn in the 87th minute, having given everything his body could offer over the 87 minutes he graced the pitch.

⌚️90+3' 𝐋𝐀 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐈𝐑𝐑𝐑𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄 𝐀̀ 𝐋𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐍𝐍𝐍𝐍𝐍 💙



Nos Parisiens font le show à domicile en s'imposant 4 buts à 1 face à Monaco 🥰



Victoire à l'aller et au retour 😌#PFCASM 4️⃣-1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/xqsxvmHWkd — Paris FC (@ParisFC) April 10, 2026

Enter Koleosho

But the story of the night refused to stay where it was supposed to. Off the bench came Luca Koleosho, 21 years old, Nigeria-eligible, and carrying a reputation that had been building quietly for some time.

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What he produced was anything but quiet. Receiving the ball outside the penalty area with a Monaco defence still attempting to organise, Koleosho took one touch, looked up, and unleashed a ferocious long-range effort that flew into the net without apology.

It was the fourth goal. It was the goal of the game. It was the sort of goal that makes a career.

The kind of strike that has national team head coaches reaching for their phones before the final whistle even sounds.

After missing the chance below, Naija boy, Koleosho makes amend with a SCREAMER to make it 4-1 to Paris FC. Wow! https://t.co/uLgUfxIdPI pic.twitter.com/yiIQy7O6xa — The United King 👑❗ (@D_WarEagle) April 10, 2026

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Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle is known to have been monitoring Koleosho's progress closely. After tonight's screamer, the conversation around his international future will intensify significantly.

Simon's full evening by numbers

Simon's numbers tell the story of a player who did everything right without ever seeking the limelight.

Moses Simon of Paris FC| IMAGO

One chance created, one big chance, the kind that becomes a goal. Two dribbles completed, four recoveries, a tackle, a clearance and a cross.

He was a menace in pockets, a creator when it mattered, a workhorse throughout. When he finally trudged off in the 87th minute, he had earned every single one of the plaudits that followed.

And then there was Pogba. Paul Pogba, the football world's most scrutinised passenger, made his return to action in this fixture, a subplot that added a layer of intrigue to an already compelling evening.

His presence ensured the cameras found Monaco even on a night when the Principality club had precious little to celebrate.

What happens next

For Paris FC, this is the kind of performance that announces ambitions. For Monaco, it is a result to bury quickly and move past. But the most fascinating aftermath belongs to Nigeria.

With Simon and Koleosho both performing on the same stage, Chelle now has two compelling, contrasting Nigerian narratives to weigh.

Simon, the established Super Eagles presence, delivered the kind of all-action display that has defined his international case for years. Koleosho, still uncommitted, delivered the kind of moment that makes you wonder why it is taking so long.