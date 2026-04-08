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‘The coach wants him’ - NFF reveals Okonkwo in line for debut following Chelle’s approval

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:33 - 08 April 2026
NFF reveals Okonkwo is in line for debut
Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is poised to make his international debut for Nigeria in next month's Unity Cup tournament, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed.
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The former Arsenal shot-stopper recently received FIFA approval to represent the Super Eagles at the senior level. 

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Before his switch he had previously played for England at the U16, U17, and U18 youth levels.

His successful switch of international allegiance paves the way for his inclusion in the Nigerian national team.

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Chelle wants Okonkwo 

An NFF official, speaking to ESPN, highlighted Okonkwo's eagerness to play for Nigeria, which facilitated the administrative process. 

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach || Imago
Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach || Imago

The official also noted that new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is keen to integrate the goalkeeper into his squad immediately.

"He was very enthusiastic about switching allegiance and playing for Nigeria, and that made things easier for us," the official stated. "The coach {Eric Chelle} wants him and would like to have him in the squad as soon as possible.”

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Okonkwo || Imago
Okonkwo || Imago

Okonkwo's strong form this season has bolstered his case for a call-up. The 24-year-old has been a standout performer in the Championship, keeping 10 clean sheets in 37 league matches and making 42 appearances across all competitions.

Nigeria, the reigning Unity Cup champions, are scheduled to kick off their title defence against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The match will be held at The Valley, the home stadium of Charlton Athletic in England.

The Super Eagles won the previous edition of the tournament by defeating Jamaica in a penalty shootout after the final ended in a 2-2 draw.

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