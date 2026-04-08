‘It’s a different ball game entirely’ - Okonkwo must earn his place, warns former Super Eagles goalkeeper

Former Nigeria international Peterside Idah has cautioned that Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo will need to prove his mettle at the international level, despite recently being cleared by FIFA to represent the Super Eagles.

Okonkwo successfully completed his switch of allegiance from England to Nigeria, resolving months of speculation about his international career.

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The Arsenal academy graduate, who currently plays in the EFL Championship with Wrexham, is now eligible for a call-up for Nigeria's upcoming fixtures.

However, Idah, a former goalkeeper for Lobi Stars, believes Okonkwo must first adapt to the distinct challenges of African football before he can challenge for a starting position.

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Peterside speaks on Okonkwo

Speaking in an interview, Idah emphasised that strong performances in club football do not automatically translate into success with the national team.

"Well, he still has to prove himself. Being good for your club is quite different from playing for Nigeria," Idah stated. "I’ve seen a lot of players perform very well at club level but struggle with the national team. It’s a different ball game entirely."

Idah Peterside, former Super Eagles goalkeeper

The ex-international pointed out the significant differences between playing in Europe and Africa, where external factors can heavily influence performance.

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"When you’re in England, the weather is good, the clubs are well organised. But when you come to Africa, the situation is always different," he explained.

Idah also asserted that, despite Okonkwo's availability, the Super Eagles are not facing a shortage of talent in the goalkeeping department.

Nigeria's current options include Stanley Nwabali, who has established himself as the first choice, as well as Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho.

Arthur Okonkwo for Wrexham. (Photo Credit: Imago)

"That said, we already have two or three very good goalkeepers," Idah noted. "In the last few years, I’m not sure we’ve really had problems in that department because [Stanley] Nwabali has done well, and Maduka [Okoye] has also come back."

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He concluded with a word of advice for the newcomer, urging him to stay focused and work hard to earn his spot in the squad.

"So he still needs to prove himself. But kudos to him—he just has to keep working hard to earn his place."