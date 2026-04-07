Arthur Okonkwo marks official Super Eagles switch by conceding 5 goals

Arthur Okonkwo conceded five goals in his first game as a freshly minted Super Eagles-eligible goalkeeper.

News of Arthur Okonkwo's official switch of allegiance to represent Nigeria internationally has been abruptly overshadowed by a disastrous evening in Wales, as the newly minted Super Eagles-hopeful goalkeeper conceded five goals in Wrexham’s crushing 5-1 Championship defeat to Southampton.

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Set at the STōK Cae Ras, this Matchday 41 encounter was billed as a massive playoff six-pointer, with Wrexham sitting in 6th and Southampton breathing down their necks in 7th.

However, the visitors, buoyed by their FA Cup triumph over Premier League leaders, Arsenal, completely dismantled the hosts, turning what was supposed to be a day of personal celebration for the 24-year-old shot-stopper into an absolute nightmare.

A bittersweet milestone

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Just hours before kickoff, FIFA officially accepted Okonkwo’s switch of his international allegiance from England to Nigeria.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, the former Arsenal academy graduate represented England from the U-15 to U-18 levels.

His paperwork was officially finalised on FIFA’s Change of Association register on April 6th, and the news broke on Tuesday morning.

After establishing himself as a foundational piece in Wrexham's back-to-back promotions and keeping 10 clean sheets in the Championship this season, Nigerian fans were celebrating his addition as a massive boost to Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad.

Unfortunately, his celebration was brutally cut short before he had spent a night as a Super Eagles-eligible goalie.

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