Victor Osimhen: Not Chelsea, Man United or Arsenal — Legend names perfect EPL club for Super Eagles star

Former Liverpool midfielder discussed a possible Victor Osimhen transfer to the Premier League.

Former German international midfielder Dietmar Hamann has expressed his disbelief over Victor Osimhen’s decision to move to Turkey during his prime, questioning the decision-making of top English clubs, who he argued required the talents of a player like the Super Eagles ace.

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What he said

Echoing similar sentiments from fans and analysts who firmly believe a striker of his world-class calibre does not belong outside Europe's elite leagues, Hamann stated, "I couldn't believe Osimhen transferred to Turkiye.”

“It's truly surprising that no English team signed him last summer when every major club was struggling with a striker problem. Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the best goal scorers in Europe right now."

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Hamann highlighted Newcastle United as the perfect destination for the 27-year-old, arguing that the Super Eagles forward would seamlessly suit the Magpies' playstyle.

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen | Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

"He's an extraordinary player with his speed, power, and finishing ability. If Newcastle part ways with Nick Woltemade, Osimhen would be a perfect move for them."

Premier League’s top sides are not unfamiliar with Osimhen's qualities. Chelsea and Manchester United made serious, documented efforts to sign the Nigeria international; however, financial limitations and the player’s refusal to leave Cim-Bom before his initial loan deal expired were major stumbling blocks.

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Despite taking this career detour, however, Osimhen’s dominance in the Champions League this season has reminded top clubs of his pedigree. Consequently, recent links to Chelsea and Juventus have resurfaced ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, these heavyweights now face renewed competition from Paris Saint-Germain following a reported shift from Luis Enrique.