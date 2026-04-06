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Osimhen's Galatasaray exit now realistic as top manager changes his mind

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:41 - 06 April 2026
Paris Saint-Germain's manager Luis Enrique has reportedly changed his mind on Victor Osimhen.
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According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has reversed his previous stance and approved the French champions' active pursuit of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. 

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Enrique changes his mind 

While PSG's sporting director Luis Campos, who famously recruited the Nigerian to Lille, has long championed the striker's arrival, Enrique previously vetoed the move, arguing that a traditional, out-and-out number nine did not fit his fluid, possession-based system. 

However, according to Fichajes, per Hurriyet, Enrique is now amenable to the move, which effectively opens a lucrative pathway for Osimhen to return to Europe's top five leagues. 

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This is because the Qatari-backed Parisian club are one of the few financial powerhouses equipped to comfortably match the astronomical transfer fees. Galatasaray are likely to demand their franchise player, along with Osimhen's wage requirements.

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen | Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

Osimhen showed his quality

Enrique’s change of heart could have been influenced by Osimhen’s incredible form in the Champions League this season, which has emphatically reminded the continent’s elite of his undeniable, world-class pedigree. 

Before being sidelined by a recent arm fracture in the round of 16 UCL exit to Liverpool, the 27-year-old was virtually unplayable on the European stage, registering a phenomenal seven goals and three assists in just 10 appearances, directly complementing his 12 goals and four assists in 19 Süper Lig matches. 

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