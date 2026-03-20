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Victor Osimhen returns to Nigeria to mull over surgery after forearm fracture

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:33 - 20 March 2026
Victor Osimhen returns to Nigeria
Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly flown to Nigeria to consider whether to undergo surgery for a serious injury sustained during his team's Champions League match against Liverpool.
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The Nigerian international was in action for the Lions as they lost 4-0 to the Reds in the second leg of their UCL tie.

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However, he suffered a fractured right forearm in the first half of the round of 16 defeat at Anfield on Wednesday. 

The injury occurred following an early collision with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, though Osimhen managed to play through the pain until halftime.

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Osimhen returns to Nigeria 

According to Turkish sports publication Fanatik, Osimhen's arm is currently in a cast, and he will wait for the swelling to subside before making a final decision on surgery. Should he opt for surgery, he is expected to be sidelined for approximately six weeks.

A lengthy absence could see him miss crucial Super Lig fixtures against Trabzonspor, Kocaelispor, and Gençlerbirliği S.K. 

It would also leave him in a race against time to be fit for the highly anticipated derby against Fenerbahçe on April 26.

Osimhen injured against Liverpool || Imago
How Osimhen left Liverpool || Imago
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Osimhen was not included in the Super Eagles squad for their upcoming friendly matches against Iran and Jordan in Antalya, Turkey. 

However, his trip to Nigeria during the international break had been pre-arranged before the injury and the squad announcement.

The former African Footballer of the Year has battled fitness problems throughout the season, missing a total of seven games in the Super Lig and Champions League. 

Despite these challenges and his international duties, Osimhen has remained a key player for his club, contributing 19 goals and seven assists for a total of 26 goal involvements this season.

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