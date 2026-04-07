My greatest achievement — Osimhen reveals first big purchase with football money

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed his first major purchase after receiving his first football salary in Europe.

Victor Osimhen is widely acknowledged as one of the most lethal finishers in world football, yet his ascent to the summit was forged in the fires of extreme hardship.

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The 27-year-old has never shied away from his past, often reflecting on the days he hawked water in Lagos traffic just to help his family survive.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

Today, as a marquee star for Galatasaray and one of the world’s best-paid athletes, Osimhen retains a profound humility rooted in those early struggles

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Osimhen reveals first big purchase, and greatest achievement

In a resurfaced interview that has once again touched the hearts of fans, Osimhen reflected on the moment his life changed forever.

When asked what he did with his first significant paycheck after moving to Europe, his response was a testament to his character:

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

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“God gives, and he takes. I lost my mum a long time ago, and I lost my father in 2020. But I know that they are proud of me.

"The first time I received my first money in football, I bought a house for my father. So, that’s one of the greatest achievements for me.”

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen | Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

Victor Osimhen was celebrated as a hero of Napoli

For Osimhen, success has been as much about protection as it has been about performance.

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Carrying the weight of the family name in the absence of his parents is a responsibility he holds with immense pride, despite the scrutiny that follows his fame.

“To carry the name of the family on my shoulders, it’s actually not an easy thing.

"You got some attacking you spiritually, some hating on you physically, and some backstabbing you because they prefer money to life. But it’s just God that’s keeping me.”That devotion to his kin remains as strong as ever in 2026.

Though both his parents are gone, Osimhen continues to be the ultimate provider.