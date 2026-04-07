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'How does Onuachu do it?' — Turkish pundit calls Galatsaray 'average' without Osimhen

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:37 - 07 April 2026
Former Besiktas star, turned TV pundit, Sinan Engin slammed Mauro Icardi’s performance following Galatasaray’s 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor, while praising Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen.
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Galatasaray, playing without their injured talisman, Victor Osimhen, suffered a costly defeat at Papara Park, further emphasising the Nigerian's importance to the squad.

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Osimhen's absence was glaring as Galatasaray struggled to create anything in attack, especially as Mauro Icardi looked bereft of confidence.

Super Eagles star Onuachu || Imago
Super Eagles star Onuachu || Imago

On the flip side, Paul Onuachu delivered an impressive performance, finding the net alongside compatriot Chibuike Nwaiwu to seal the win.

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This outcome extends a troubling trend for the Istanbul giants, who have struggled for consistency without Osimhen spearheading the attack.

Galatasaray labelled average club without Victor Osimhen

During a discussion on the Asist Analiz YouTube channel, Engin was forthright in his critique of Icardi, dismissing justifications regarding a lack of service.

“With Icardi, things are unlikely to succeed. Galatasaray supporters need to come to terms with reality. I am also a fan of Icardi, but there is this ongoing joke about ‘the ball isn’t getting to me’ in a high-level match,” Engin stated via Habersarikirmizi.

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“They require defenders who are willing to fight and put in the effort.”

Victor Osimhen applauding Royal Charleroi fans in 2019 | IMAGO

By highlighting Onuachu’s performance as the gold standard, Engin posed a rhetorical question regarding the giant striker's effectiveness compared to Icardi’s struggles.

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He concluded by suggesting that if Galatasaray manages to secure the league title, the credit belongs to one man.

“How does Onuachu manage it? If Galatasaray emerges as champions at the end of the season, the team should unite and present Osimhen with a significant gift. Galatasaray without Osimhen is merely an average team,” he concluded.

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