'How does Onuachu do it?' — Turkish pundit calls Galatsaray 'average' without Osimhen

Former Besiktas star, turned TV pundit, Sinan Engin slammed Mauro Icardi’s performance following Galatasaray’s 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor, while praising Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen.

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Osimhen's absence was glaring as Galatasaray struggled to create anything in attack, especially as Mauro Icardi looked bereft of confidence.

Super Eagles star Onuachu || Imago

On the flip side, Paul Onuachu delivered an impressive performance, finding the net alongside compatriot Chibuike Nwaiwu to seal the win.

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This outcome extends a troubling trend for the Istanbul giants, who have struggled for consistency without Osimhen spearheading the attack.

Galatasaray labelled average club without Victor Osimhen

During a discussion on the Asist Analiz YouTube channel, Engin was forthright in his critique of Icardi, dismissing justifications regarding a lack of service.

“With Icardi, things are unlikely to succeed. Galatasaray supporters need to come to terms with reality. I am also a fan of Icardi, but there is this ongoing joke about ‘the ball isn’t getting to me’ in a high-level match,” Engin stated via Habersarikirmizi.

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“They require defenders who are willing to fight and put in the effort.”

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By highlighting Onuachu’s performance as the gold standard, Engin posed a rhetorical question regarding the giant striker's effectiveness compared to Icardi’s struggles.

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He concluded by suggesting that if Galatasaray manages to secure the league title, the credit belongs to one man.