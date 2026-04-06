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He could be fired before Osimhen returns — Turkish football analyst drops bombshell

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 06 April 2026
Turkish football expert Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı said that Galatasaray plan on sacking their coach.
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Prominent Turkish football analyst Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı has issued a stark warning that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk could be sacked before star striker Victor Osimhen even returns from his arm injury. 

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What Rasim said 

Following the 2-1 Süper Lig defeat to Trabzonspor,  the reigning champions have seen their once-comfortable lead at the top of the table slip to a precarious single point. 

Reacting to the collapse, Kütahyalı claimed that the manager is now facing an immediate, two-game ultimatum to save his job ahead of a crucial derby against Fenerbahçe later this month. 

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“If Galatasaray fails to win the Göztepe and Kocaelispor matches, Okan Buruk will be sacked,” the pundit bluntly declared. “This is Galatasaray. He must also find a way to play without Osimhen.”

Okan Buruk of Galatasaray. || Imago
Okan Buruk of Galatasaray. || Imago

The Osimhen dependency

Kütahyalı's critique centres on accusations that Buruk's tactical acumen completely evaporates whenever his Nigerian talisman is absent. 

This sentiment was unintentionally validated by Buruk himself following the Trabzonspor loss, where the three-time Süper Lig-winning coach openly admitted that the team loses its chemistry and vertical threat without the 27-year-old on the pitch.

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With Osimhen not expected to receive medical clearance until the final week of April, Buruk must navigate these upcoming domestic fixtures while addressing Galatasaray's highly questionable away form.

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