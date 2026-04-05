Advertisement

They had Onuachu, no Osimhen — Galatasaray coach explains how Super Eagles star inspired Trabzonspor defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:56 - 05 April 2026
Osimhen's absence a bigger blow than Onuachu's
Galatasaray's head coach, Okan Buruk, discussed how Victor Osimhen's absence triggered Trabzonspor defeat.
Advertisement

Following Galatasaray’s damaging 2-1 Süper Lig defeat to Trabzonspor on Saturday, head coach Okan Buruk attributed the loss to the glaring absence of star striker Victor Osimhen. 

Advertisement

The Turkish tactician lamented how the Nigerian's arm injury completely disrupted their usual high-pressing and direct playstyle.

What Okan Buruk said 

Speaking after defeat,  Buruk highlighted that without Osimhen on the pitch leading the line of the attack, the team’s chemistry was thrown off the wack and the players struggled to form synergy with second-choice striker and deposed talisman Mauro Icardi. 

Advertisement

"Does Osimhen's absence affect the game? You can see this in many teams. Trabzonspor is different when Onuachu isn't there. Players who play regularly develop certain habits. The lack of match practice can become apparent for players who are constantly playing,” he stressed, per Bein Sports

“Icardi hasn't had any playing time for a long time. He also needs playing time, but they are trying their best. Getting the ball to the striker is especially important. Sometimes some players can be more important for the team than others."

Compounding Buruk's frustration was the dominant performance of Trabzonspor's own Nigerian target man, Paul Onuachu, who scored a crucial goal and dictated the physical battles throughout the match.

Onuachu shines in Osimhen’s absence 

Advertisement

Onuachu grabbed the spotlight in his international teammate's absence, using his towering frame to bully the reigning champions' defense while Galatasaray struggled to establish any meaningful rhythm in the final third. 

Okan Buruk's side has experienced a highly noticeable drop in attacking fluidity in Osimhen’s absence. Osimhen fractured his arm in the Champions League clash against Liverpool, and the Cim-Bom have lost the game-and-a-half without him.

The 27-year-old's immediate return is desperately needed to salvage their title defense, as he has been the absolute engine of their current 2025/2026 campaign, registering 12 goals and four assists in 19 Süper Lig matches

The club’s medical staff expect the prolific striker to be cleared for first-team action by the final week of April, allowing him thttps://www.pulsesports.ng/story/galatasaray-receives-boost-as-victor-osimhen-begins-light-training-2026040112141368085o participate in the critical final stretch of the season

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool players hold crisis talks
Football
06.04.2026
Liverpool players hold crisis talks to salvage season after Man City humiliation
Akor Adams claims referee is not to blame
Football
06.04.2026
‘The result was a shame’ - Akor Adams claims referee is not to blame for Real Oviedo loss
Palmer opens up about injury struggles
Premier League
06.04.2026
‘Feel like I’ve turned a corner’ - Chelsea star Palmer opens up about injury struggles this season
San Diego FC owner Tems caught in X-rated meltdown as her team gets butchered 3-0 in San Jose
Sports Gist
06.04.2026
“What the f*** is that?” — San Diego FC owner Tems caught in X-rated meltdown as her team gets butchered 3-0 in San Jose
Kelechi Iheanacho named Nigerian Baller of the Week after Celtic winner
Football
06.04.2026
Fox in the box resurrection – Kelechi Iheanacho named Player of the Week after late heroics
WATCH: Burna Boy links up with Super Eagles veteran Odion Ighalo in touching moment [VIDEO]
Sports Gist
06.04.2026
WATCH: Burna Boy links up with Super Eagles veteran Odion Ighalo in touching moment [VIDEO]