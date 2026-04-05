They had Onuachu, no Osimhen — Galatasaray coach explains how Super Eagles star inspired Trabzonspor defeat

Galatasaray's head coach, Okan Buruk, discussed how Victor Osimhen's absence triggered Trabzonspor defeat.

Following Galatasaray’s damaging 2-1 Süper Lig defeat to Trabzonspor on Saturday, head coach Okan Buruk attributed the loss to the glaring absence of star striker Victor Osimhen.

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The Turkish tactician lamented how the Nigerian's arm injury completely disrupted their usual high-pressing and direct playstyle.

What Okan Buruk said

Speaking after defeat, Buruk highlighted that without Osimhen on the pitch leading the line of the attack, the team’s chemistry was thrown off the wack and the players struggled to form synergy with second-choice striker and deposed talisman Mauro Icardi.

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"Does Osimhen's absence affect the game? You can see this in many teams. Trabzonspor is different when Onuachu isn't there. Players who play regularly develop certain habits. The lack of match practice can become apparent for players who are constantly playing,” he stressed, per Bein Sports.

“Icardi hasn't had any playing time for a long time. He also needs playing time, but they are trying their best. Getting the ball to the striker is especially important. Sometimes some players can be more important for the team than others."

Compounding Buruk's frustration was the dominant performance of Trabzonspor's own Nigerian target man, Paul Onuachu, who scored a crucial goal and dictated the physical battles throughout the match.

Onuachu shines in Osimhen’s absence

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Onuachu grabbed the spotlight in his international teammate's absence, using his towering frame to bully the reigning champions' defense while Galatasaray struggled to establish any meaningful rhythm in the final third.

Okan Buruk's side has experienced a highly noticeable drop in attacking fluidity in Osimhen’s absence. Osimhen fractured his arm in the Champions League clash against Liverpool, and the Cim-Bom have lost the game-and-a-half without him.

The 27-year-old's immediate return is desperately needed to salvage their title defense, as he has been the absolute engine of their current 2025/2026 campaign, registering 12 goals and four assists in 19 Süper Lig matches